The Palisade Board of Trustees took the next step toward the demolition and removal of the old Palisade High School building Tuesday evening, approving a contract with an engineering firm to help them develop bid documents for the project.
The contract with JUB Engineers will cost around $35,000 and will involve engineers and architects putting together the design for removal of the old high school, including how to detach the gymnasium, which will not be demolished. The total demolition cost is estimated to be around $800,000.
“The Board of Trustees did give direction to staff to move forward with the removal of the old Palisade High School,” Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said. “The asbestos remediation is the first that has to occur. The second phase is to create drawings and bid documents to then ask for request for bids for the demolition of the high school.”
Trustee Thea Chase noted that the contract included looking into preserving some aspects of the old building and reusing some equipment including solar panels that are on the school’s roof.
“I was pleased to see that we are going to see if we can reuse some of the facade, which is exciting and also that the HVAC system is still going to be used,” Chase said.
In addition to the exterior and equipment, Trustee Susan L’Hommidieu said she’d like to see if any of the interior items could be made available to people in the community who might be interested.
“I know when we demolish the building there are a lot of things that may be salvageable in there,” L’Hommidieu said. “We’ve had some artists interested in chalk boards and I was interested in a wood bannister once.”
Hawkinson said as the project moves forward they will look into how best to make some of those items available. Some of the ideas included auctioning items like the chalk boards. Chase suggested a fundraiser benefiting the Palisade Historical Society could be an option.
“My attitude is the less we have to have hauled out to the landfill the less we have in tipping fees the less expensive the entire project is,” Mayor Greg Mikolai said.
Bids on the asbestos remediation of the school are due by the end of August. Work on the remediation is anticipated to begin in early October and be completed by the end of the year.
U.S. HIGHWAY 6
Palisade received a $100,000 Main Street Grant to improve the sidewalks on the north side of U.S. Highway 6 between Peach Street and Iowa Avenue.
The funding will go toward converting the sidewalk in that area to a detached sidewalk.
It will be wrapped into the larger Highway 6 improvement project, which will convert Highway 6 between Main Street and Iowa Ave. to a two lane road with pedestrian safety features.
“The way the (larger) project was designed and built was so we could afford to do it with the (previous) grant and how much money the town had,” Hawkinson said. “So part of it was not to replace some of the existing sidewalks so that we could afford to do the project.”
The new grant will allow those sidewalks to be included. CDOT is doing a final review on the entire project and Hawkinson said she hopes construction could begin by the end of this year. If that is the case it could be completed in the spring of 2022.
A project carrying a detached path along Highway 6 to the current Palisade High School is still being designed, Hawkinson said.
She said they are working with CDOT to coordinate on the project as the state plans to do an overlay project in that area as well.