The town of Palisade is extending its sidewalks on Main Street and expanding existing sidewalks in two areas after receiving a Colorado Department of Transportation grant.
The Main Street sidewalks will be continued from where they stop near the Family Food Town parking lot over the train tracks to the public parking lot located north of the tracks, Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said.
The town is also planning to create “bulb outs” at two locations on Main Street next to the Blue Pig Gallery and by Rapid Creek Cycles. They will extend the sidewalk out to allow for additional sign placement and give pedestrians more room to wait to cross the street, Hawkinson said.
“We are going to put it out to bid here soon,” Hawkinson said. “Hopefully, depending on the contractors’ schedule and pricing, we can get some competitive bids and then schedule work with the contractor.”
Hawkinson said they would like construction to begin in late spring or early summer. The sidewalk work is being funded through a $50,000 CDOT Revitalizing Main Streets grant. The town also received $50,000 through the program to build two more parklets to add outdoor seating for restaurants.
The grant program was authorized by the state legislature as part of its COVID-19 recovery plan. It is intended to help communities complete transportation-related projects that improve safety and produce long-term benefits to the community, according to CDOT.
Another sidewalk project, which would install a multimodal path from Lincoln Street to Palisade High School has been put on hold for a short time, Hawkinson said. The town has already been awarded a $1 million Transportation Alternatives Program grant through CDOT for that project.
“We just announced we were putting that on hold because there might be additional funding to do more of that project,” Hawkinson said. “So we would combine that project with another CDOT project in the area.”
Hawkinson said she did not have details about what the additional work would entail, but that it involved improvements to the frontage roads along U.S. Highway 6 west of Iowa Avenue. The town has already chosen a contractor to work on the design and engineering of the project and Hawkinson said she should know within a few weeks if the additional funding is available.
The other Highway 6 improvements between Main Street and Iowa Avenue, changing the road to two lanes and adding a landscaped median, are proceeding on schedule, she said. The work is expected to begin on that project in October.