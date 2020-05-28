The Palisade Board of Trustees will meet next week to interview and select a new trustee representing Palisade on the board.
Mayor Greg Mikolai was serving as a trustee prior to the election and had to vacate his seat after he was elected mayor. The trustees have to either appoint a new trustee to fill the seat or hold a special election.
There are currently four candidates who have submitted letters of interest for the open seat. The candidates are Betsy McLaughlin, Dave Smith, Jason Crowell and Nicole Maxwell. McLaughlin, Smith and Maxwell all ran for trustee in the past election.
The board, which discussed the process for appointing a new trustee at its Tuesday meeting, set the date to hold interviews of the candidates for Tuesday, June 2, at 5:30 p.m.
Following the interviews the board intends to hold several votes to narrow down its choices and ultimately appoint the new member that night, Mikolai said.
“We will do the interviews at the set date and time,” Mikolai said. “We will fill out the initial ballot and if we narrow it down to two candidates, if there is a three-three tie or a two-two-two tie we will vote again.”
Town Attorney Jim Neu said state statutes do not provide much guidance on how trustees can fill a seat. He said in his past experiences advising other boards that using ballots to narrow down the choice until the board reaches a majority decision has worked well.
“That’s the way a board works,” Neu said. “You talk and you come to some consensus until you at least have a majority. Then you have your decision made.”
The decision on the new trustee will not go to a vote of Palisade residents for both cost reasons and to fill the seat and return the board to full strength as soon as possible, Mikolai said.
“It is partly the cost of it (a special election) plus it also holds up the board for an additional amount of time while we go through the election,” Mikolai said. “What will happen is this person, whoever is appointed, will have to run for re-election in two years anyway.”
If the board is able to make a decision at its meeting next week that candidate would then be sworn in at its regular meeting on June 9.