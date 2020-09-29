The Palisade Board of Trustees has been working through its budget in weekly work sessions and will present a draft budget at its October 13 meeting.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the town has been working on the 2021 budget since July and is currently prioritizing capital projects for next year. It will meet again for a work session Tuesday September 29 to discuss those projects.
“Right now what we’re really looking at are the bigger project goals with the Trustees for the following year,” Hawkinson said. “Some of them are parks and public restrooms. Then we have our projects that are continuing from last year.”
Those continuing projects are the addition of a sidewalk along Highway 6 and a reconfiguration of Highway 6 between Main Street and Iowa Avenue. Those projects are grant funded and have been going through the engineering process. Other projects will likely have to be postponed due to the economic impacts of the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic.
“If we replace the public restrooms, one at the Veterans’ Memorial and the other at Riverbend Park, that’s a $300,000 project for both of them,” Hawkinson said. “So that one we’re looking at, can we do it this (budget) year or do we need to reschedule that to 2022.”
Another project Hawkinson said could be delayed is the paving of the dirt parking lot between Kluge Avenue and Main Street to the north of the railroad. Hawkinson said there has been some talk of including solar shade structures in that project, but that it may have to wait a year to get off the ground.
The effects of the coronavirus haven’t only hit construction projects in Palisade’s 2021 budget, but equipment purchases as well. Hawkinson said replacing two police vehicles and a public works vehicle has been delayed.
“That (economic impact of the pandemic) is reflected in our budget mostly around any kind of equipment replacement,” Hawkinson said. “That kind of thing we’re putting off for a year.”
Outside of the capital projects and equipment replacement Hawkinson said the budget will be similar to the 2020 budget. She said the total tax revenue is budgeted at $3.3 million and that expenditures will be in line with that number.
The public will get its first look at the draft budget on October 13 and will have an opportunity to comment on it. The Council will have worksessions following that before the budget is present for a first reading on November 24. The Trustees will then hold a vote on approving the 2021 budget on December 8.