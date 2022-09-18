Palisade will put a lodging tax increase on the ballot in November after the town board of trustees voted unanimously last week to propose raising the fee from $2 per night to $6 per night.
Of the $6 fee, $2 would go toward public safety and $4 would go toward marketing the area through the tourism advisory board. The $2 fee was enacted in 2008.
The tourism advisory board previously voted 7-1 to recommend the increase.
Tourism advisory board chair Juliann Adams said that just because the measure would double the amount of money TAB gets, that doesn’t mean the organization’s budget would double.
Adams said the money would help TAB go for more grants, and more increases won’t become the norm in Palisade.
Fire Chief Charles Balke said the increase would help professionalize Palisade’s fire department.
“We need your help,” Balke said.
Calls for service have been increasing in the past few years, Balke said. In 2020, Palisade Fire responded to 965 calls, and in 2021 that number was 1,092.
“A volunteer service just is not doing it,” he said.
Palisade’s fire department has 19 employees, including a chief, three lieutenants, six part-time firefighters and eight volunteer firefighters.
Finance Director Travis Boyd said the town needs a revenue source to add positions in the fire department, but the department’s short term costs can be covered by reserves.
“We also need our basic community services funded in a sustainable way, and right now, we don’t have that,” Boyd said.
Boyd said Grand Junction and Fruita both have higher sales and lodging tax rates than Palisade, and so Palisade businesses won’t be at a competitive disadvantage if the measure passes. Fruita has a 6% lodging tax and Grand Junction also has a 6% lodging tax, with a 1% increase on the ballot in November.
According to city staff, sales volume in Palisade is about 25,000 per year.