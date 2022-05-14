The Palisade Board of Trustees voted this week to re-establish town control of its fire department, with an eye toward creating an overarching fire protection district in the eastern portion of the Grand Valley.
Palisade had been using a memorandum of understanding with the Clifton Fire Protection District for the services of a fire chief and deputy fire chief for $5,000 per month.
The memorandum also establishes a steering committee to create a fire authority with the Palisade Fire Department, Clifton Fire Protection District and Palisade Rural Fire Protection District.
Now that the board has voted, Palisade can hire its own fire chief to oversee the department.
Staff presented three options:
1. To continue with the memorandum and keep trying to establish a fire authority with Clifton and the Palisade Rural Fire Protection District.
2. End the chief and deputy chief portion of the memorandum with Clifton and hire a fire chief and deputy fire chief for Palisade while trying to establish the fire authority.
3. End the memorandum entirely and hire a chief and deputy chief while trying to establish a fire authority with different districts.
The board chose the second option.
Negating the part regarding the chief and deputy chief services doesn’t negate establishing a steering committee for a fire authority, Palisade Mayor Greg Mikolai said.
If the fire authority is created, Mikolai said, the districts can then go to the voters to try and merge all three departments.
“The reason we do that is so we basically have a cohesive, well-organized fire department that can help with all of the safety and EMS issues from Clifton to Cameo,” he said.
Trustee Jamie Somerville noted that would mean Palisade relinquishing control of its fire department, which would be run by a board and funded by a mill levy.
An overarching fire district has been discussed for more than 20 years, Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said.
She said re-establishing town management of the fire department for the time-being would help with hiring.
Hawkinson said Palisade’s firefighters are using the opportunity to train in Palisade to get full-time jobs in Grand Junction.
“Right now, we’re losing staff and we’re starting to become unable to staff our fire department at a level that has been deemed safe and adequate,” she said.
This is a problem a lot of smaller fire departments are struggling with, Hawkinson said.
“Presently, we are down four part-time positions out of six, and we’re down seven of our volunteer positions,” Hawkinson said.
She also said progress is being made toward a fire authority, and the name Rivers Edge Fire Authority has been chosen.
The East Orchard Mesa Fire Department could also become part of the agreement, Hawkinson said, but they’re not at the table yet.
Staff said the process of creating and implementing an intergovernmental agreement for a fire authority could take more than a year.
The steering committee consists of two appointees each from Clifton and Palisade and one appointee from the Palisade Rural Fire District.
Board members said it’s important to have decision-making authority and share in the governance of the authority.
They also noted whoever takes Palisade’s fire chief position, who would work under Hawkinson’s direction, would be doing so with the knowledge if the fire authority is created, it will be run under one chief, which might not be that person.
Now, larger departments like Palisade and Clifton expend resources to help smaller departments like East Orchard Mesa, Mikolai said.
That would no longer be an issue if one fire district for the area is created, he said.
“The best thing that we can do for people of this end of the valley is to create a fire protection district,” Mikolai said.