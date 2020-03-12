The Palisade Board of Trustees voted to appoint Town Administrator Janet Hawkins as town clerk and treasurer while assuring concerned residents it was not a “power grab” by Hawkins.
Town Attorney Jim Neu explained that a Colorado statute requires the town to appoint a clerk and treasurer, who would then report to the trustees. In order to comply with the law, while maintaining the structure of the town government, Neu said having a single person report to the board would satisfy both goals. Neu and members of the board stressed Hawkins would not be taking on new duties and would not be given a pay increase as a result.
“We have this strange statutory officer requirement from the 1800s. That’s all we’re dealing with,” Neu said. “Everything else is going to function just as you see. We’re going to have a clerk that will run elections who can use the name town clerk. We’re just complying with this one provision in the statute that makes very little sense to most people.”
Palisade will still have a clerk and finance director on staff, Neu said, but they would report to the town administrator rather than the trustees. The administrator would be the only employee managed by the trustees.
“The solution to this, because a seven member board can’t manage an employee, is to appoint one person the clerk and treasurer,” Neu said. “The best person to do that is whoever your town administrator is because that’s who’s responsible for everything and that’s who is accountable to you.”
The meeting turned contentious when members of the public commented on the proposed appointment. Local business owner Jesse Loughman suggested it might be better from an accountability standpoint to have the board look over three positions rather than one. He also took issue with members of the board laughing during his comments.
“Essentially this makes it easier for your board so you’re only overseeing one person rather than three, but also knowing that maybe the public is a little more comfortable with you guys looking over three people rather than one,” Loughman said.
Board member Thea Chase said in the past when the board had overseen multiple positions it had a hard time evaluating the job performance of the clerk and treasurer because they had less interaction with those positions on a day-to-day basis. She said the town administrator would be better in that role and the board would evaluate the administrator.
“We felt this structure made more sense because we have a lot of interaction with the town administrator,” Chase said. “We have a ton of interaction with the town administrator and if the town administrator is not performing their duties we have ways that we can address that and we felt comfortable with that.”
Local resident Ellen Turner said she thought the idea of making the town administrator the only person accountable directly to the board made sense, but questioned some of the language in the proposed resolution.
“I agree with everything you are saying, but that’s not what the language seems to be saying,” Turner said. “When I read it I called Janet and what you are describing is not exactly what this says and that was my concern.”
The resolution stated that Hawkins “may” delegate the clerk and treasurer duties to other employees. Neu suggested changing the word “may” to “shall” to clear up any confusion. The board voted unanimously to approve the amended resolution.
Mayor Roger Granat said this system would make it easier for the trustees to give the town staff direction and have a single employee be ultimately accountable for carrying out that direction.
“To these seven people up here, that one person is responsible,” Granat said. “If we say we want Iowa painted pink, this council wants it painted pink, it’s the duty of that officer to go paint it pink. We don’t have to go to the administrator who tells us to go talk to the public works director. That was the old system. This is the new system.”