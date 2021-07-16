A townhome development near Palisade High School was back in front of the Board of Trustees this week for a preliminary plat approval.
The development, which had previously been called Bella Poliazotta and had an Italian theme, has been renamed to Stone Orchard Townhomes.
Kim Kerk with Kim Kerk Land Consulting & Development represented the developer at the meeting and said the new modern farmhouse style would be more in line with other developments in the area.
“We got a lot of input from the town,” Kerk said. “We got a lot of input from the board and we appreciate that input. We’ve gone back to the drawing board and we started with this new project now called Stone Orchard Townhomes.”
Other changes included reducing the number of units on the site from 18 to 14 and adding additional parking spaces.
“The concept plan reduced the number of units and made some other adjustments to the project in response to previous reviews,” Community Development Director Brian Rusche said. “That feedback was then provided to the applicant and they have again incorporated that into their preliminary plat.”
The development will be accessed off Shiraz Drive and have a cul de sac with the townhomes along three sides of the property. The developer is now also proposing to turn the street over to the town after it has been constructed.
Rusche said there were trade offs between having the town take over the road and leaving it private. He said either way the utilities under the road would be public, which could require the town to perform maintenance on the road in either scenario.
“There’s a benefit upfront that it’s built to our standards right away,” Rusche said. “It’s accepted for use by the public. Obviously emergency vehicles would use it. That sort of thing.”
There was no comment from the public during the public hearing on the preliminary plat.
Mayor Greg Mikolai raised concerns that the neighbors to the south had previously commented on regarding the proximity and height of the townhomes to the neighbors.
Kerk said under town code townhomes have a lower height limit than single family homes.
“The one thing that I will point out is that the maximum height on townhomes in Palisade is 25 feet and the average home is 35 feet,” Kerk said. “So these aren’t really going to be towering over the top. They’re going to be lower actually.”
The development will have to come back to the Trustees for a final plat approval.
That will include more detailed information. Kerk said they will also work with the town to identify drought resistant plants to use in the landscaping.
The Trustees voted unanimously to approve the preliminary plat.