The Palisade Board of Trustees on Tuesday discussed a concept plan for a proposed 14 unit townhome development at the corner of U.S. Highway 6 and Shiraz Drive near Palisade High School.
The development, which began the planning and approval process about a year ago, took a pause to work on the design, Kim Kerk Land Consulting and Development owner Kim Kerk said. Kerk said they took into consideration comments that were made from the community and the trustees when redesigning the project.
“We’ve taken a lot of the comments and a lot of the information given in the past to heart,” Kerk said. “We’re really hoping to present to you something tonight that is more appealing or attractive to Palisade.”
The concept plan increased both the parking spaces available for residents and the amount of open space and landscaping, Kerk said.
“Originally, the project had 15 units and much less parking than the concept plan that we have for you tonight,” Kerk said. “It had less open space, it had less landscaping, so we’ve taken a real look at making this a really attractive Tuscan-style townhome community.”
Chris Trevathan, whose home borders the proposed development to the south, said he was not happy about the proposal. He said he had a bad experience with a different development on Shiraz Drive that had landlocked his neighbor. It led to him spending a significant amount to connect their properties to the road. He said his primary concern with the proposed development is the close proximity of several units that would be able to look into his backyard.
“We were never given consideration on the first development and we’re not being considered in this one either,” Trevathan said. “This directly affects the quality of life for us.”
Trevathan said single story units that neighbor his property would be less of an issue. Kerk said they would take his comments into consideration as they developed the plan further.
The amount of parking was a key point of discussion on Tuesday with Robert Jones of Vortex Engineering telling the trustees that they had provided 35 spaces of off street parking, including in garage spaces, driveway space and a parking pod intended for visitors. Trustee Jamie Somerville said the board needed to make sure the board’s original issues with the project were addressed.
“We were concerned about the density, the on-street parking and the more math we did it seemed inevitable that they would be crowding the cul de sac or they would be parking on Shiraz,” Somerville said. “I think those were the biggest things we just need to make sure when we break this down isn’t happening.”
The concept plan presentation is an early step in the process, Community Development Director Brian Rusche said. He said the Planning Commission had also discussed the plan.
“The whole purpose of this concept plan process is to give the board a preview and for them to offer an initial evaluation,” Rusche said. “It is only the first of several steps required for a subdivision. The next step would be a preliminary plat.”