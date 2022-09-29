The Colorado Public Utilities Commission has denied an application by Palisade Trolley to become a common carrier.
According to the Public Utilities Commission’s website, “Common Carriers are statutorily declared to be a public utility and must serve the public indiscriminately. Common carriers offer scheduled and/or call-and-demand services, such as: taxi, sightseeing, shuttle, and charter services.”
Palisade Trolley, owned by Palisade couple Ronda and Rick Hummel, is a red trolley-style sightseeing bus aimed at transporting people from winery to winery.
Rapid Creek Cycles, Pali-Tours and Absolute Prestige Limousine service intervened against Palisade Trolley during the proceedings, which included a hearing in front of Administrative Law Judge Melody Mirbaba June 14.
Mirbaba’s recommended decision, and the commission’s approval of that recommendation, was filed Sept. 13.
Ronda Hummel said Palisade Trolley is in the process of appealing the decision, and is hoping for a final resolution soon.
“We’re hoping for a favorable outcome,” she said.
Ronda said there has been a lot of public support for the trolley, but it has been hard to break into the “regulated monopoly” common carrier system.
According to the decision, during the hearing Palisade Trolley did not show enough evidence to prove there is a public need for the trolley.
“Whether transportation by trolley would be a unique or charming attraction does not speak to public need for it,” the decision states. “Nor is public need established simply because other carriers provide transportation in vehicles other than a trolley vehicle. A preference to ride in a trolley vehicle instead of a van, bus or other vehicle is just that, a preference.”
Rick testified during the hearing that local common carriers are “booked more than you would expect.”
Palisade Trolley argued during the hearing that area common carriers are booked to capacity to the point of not being accessible to the public, but the decision stated they did not provide enough evidence to prove that was the case.
“Without more information about the assertions concerning the existing carriers’ service, the ALJ (administrative law judge) is unable to give weight to these statements. Even so, taken at face value, the statements fall short of establishing a pattern of inadequate service given their vagueness and lack of detail,” the decision states.
Palisade Trolley had garnered support from the mayors of Fruita and Palisade, as well as local wineries. The business is still able to transport people from winery to winery via limousines, just not the trolley.
Ronda said the couple has explored other options for the trolley, but the common carrier is what they’re pursuing.