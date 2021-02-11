The Palisade Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to extend a moratorium on applications for a third retail marijuana store in the town until Sept. 30 to give staff time to review and update the Marijuana Code.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the trustees have not yet directed staff to update the marijuana code, but that it would likely discuss it at its next meeting. The moratorium can be lifted early if the code is ready. The original moratorium was placed in September 2020 after the trustees voted to not approve the application for a business to operate a third store.
“The simplest way to state ... is the way the town originally wrote their marijuana code there were a certain amount of licenses given out and we’ve gone through that process,” Hawkinson said. “So we need to create a new licensing process for a third store to come in.”
The trustees could decide to limit the number of stores to two, but they have not given that direction yet, Hawkinson said. If the trustees do move forward with a new code that allows a third store, the process would likely be significantly different from how it approved the first two stores.
“Under the old code all the applicants came through a process,” Hawkinson said. “The town has two stores. It can have three stores, but we need a new application process for people to be able to apply.”
The old process used a random drawing. Hawkinson said the new process could be produced relatively quickly as it would likely draw on the processes that have proven effective in other communities.
The trustees also approved a change to how marijuana and hemp cultivation and processing is handled in the planning process. It will change those uses from permitted uses, which only require staff review, to conditional uses, which would require hearings at the planning commission and the board of trustees.
“We are presenting to the board and have already presented to the planning commission a number of uses that were or are currently in our code as permitted uses that we’re looking to modify to conditional uses,” Community Development Director Brian Rusche. “It doesn’t change whether you can do it, but it does change the process in which one would go about attempting to do this kind of use.”