A Palisade vineyard has agreed to a settlement after the resolution of a discrimination complaint under the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The investigation started when the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado received a complaint that Hermosa Vineyards refused to permit a complainant’s service dog into its tasting room.
The complainant claimed that a Hermosa Vineyards representative confronted the complainant and her boyfriend in the winery’s parking lot and refused to let them into the tasting room, even after they explained that the complainant’s dog was a service animal, a news release said.
Under Title III of the ADA, businesses are required to permit service animals onto their premises.
A business is permitted to ask two questions of the dog’s handler: Is the dog a service animal required because of a disability? What work or task has the dog been trained to perform?
The business is not allowed to request any documentation about the dog, require that the dog demonstrate its task, or inquire about the nature of the person’s disability, the release said.
Service dogs are not required to wear vests or special clothing, and handlers are not required to have any particular documentation or certification for the dog. A service dog must be under the control of its handler while on the premises of a business.
To resolve the complaint, Hermosa Vineyards agreed to post notices that service dogs are permitted in its tasting rooms and onto areas of the winery’s grounds that are open to the general public. Hermosa Vineyards also paid the complainant $5,000.