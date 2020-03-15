Palisade has won a $1 million grant to add a new multi-use sidewalk on the south side of U.S. Highway 6 extending from Iowa Street to Palisade High School.
Town Administrator Janet Hawkinson said the grant — part of Colorado Department of Transportation’s (CDOT) Transportation Alternative Program — will go a long way to improve safety along Highway 6.
“It’s huge,” Hawkinson said. “We’re very excited. It’s been a lot of work. The Board of Trustees and staff have been working very hard for the last year getting plans and trying to get funds to make Highway 6 safer for pedestrians and bicyclists.”
In addition to providing a way for students walking to and from school to get off the road, the sidewalk is also on a popular route for bicyclists touring the town’s wineries, Hawkinson said.
The town will be working with CDOT on engineering for the path and will also look at possible locations for crosswalks. Engineering will take place in the spring and summer with construction beginning in fall or winter, Hawkinson said.
The town will find out next week whether it won an additional $180,000 CDOT grant for solar-powered streetlights. If it does win that grant, it will bring the total amount of grant funding for upgrading Highway 6 to nearly $2 million.
The town was awarded a previous grant of more than $725,000 for other upgrades to Highway 6 between Main Street and Iowa Avenue. That project will turn the four-lane section of the road to two lanes and add bike lanes and turning lanes.
With the majority of funding for the Highway 6 upgrades in hand, Hawkinson said the town will be looking to identify its next priorities for road improvements through its Comprehensive Plan process, which will take place this year.