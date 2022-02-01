The improvement project for U.S. Highway 6 in Palisade is set to begin.
The project, which partners the Town of Palisade and the Colorado Department of Transportation, along with the primary contractor United Companies will begin work this week.
Intersection improvements along Highway 6 will take place between Logan Avenue and Riverside Drive in Palisade.
Project improvements will include curb, gutter, sidewalk, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) ramp, crosswalk, drainage and median reconfigurations to establish dedicated turn lanes at intersections.
This work is the start of a larger repaving project that will begin at the end of April.
The project will improve and prolong the life of the road surface, as well as make intersections more accessible for multi-modal travelers, a CDOT news release said.
Work will start on eastbound lanes, move to westbound lanes and finish with a center island replacement and landscaping.
The goals of these improvements are to enhance existing infrastructure, and create safer, more accessible travel paths, the release said.
Travel impacts include daytime work ranging from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Traffic may be reduced to a single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, throughout the duration of the project.
These lane closures are not anticipated to significantly impact travel times.
Access to businesses and residences will be maintained at all times unless arrangements are made with the property owner to establish short-term detour routes.
This part of the overall project is expected to be completed this spring before the repaving work begins.