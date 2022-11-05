Palisade’s Alexander Everett sacks Glenwood Springs quarterback Joaquin Sandoval on Friday night in the Bulldogs’ 42-8 victory at Stocker Stadium. Palisade’s defense sacked Sandoval three times and forced three three-and-outs in the win.
With a decades-long playoff streak on the line, the Palisade High School football team came through and throttled Glenwood Springs 42-8 on Friday night at Stocker Stadium.
The Bulldogs dominated all phases of the game and. Glenwood had no answer for Palisade’s chunk runs, mostly from Tyrus DeSpain, and a relentless pass rush. Palisade, which hasn’t missed the playoffs in a full season under coach Joe Ramunno since the late-1980s, bolstered its postseason hopes with the win.
“We played a really tough Durango team last week, gave great effort and hung with them. We got some things going that made a difference and the guys stepped up and led this week,” Ramunno said. “These guys work really hard in practice but it just wasn’t carrying over to the field … That’s one of the things I felt like I needed to do a better job getting them ready for … We were ready to rally at the last moment.”
Everything rolled the Bulldogs’ way right away.
The opening kickoff to Glenwood (5-5, 2-3 Conference 3) bounced past the returners, who recovered the kick but only made it to their own 10-yard line.
Palisade (4-6, 3-2) forced a three-and-out and quickly got to work.
On a 3rd and 7 from the Glenwood 33, senior Phallen Salvati broke off a 24-yard run — his second run of 15-plus yards on the drive. Two plays later, DeSpain took a hand-off and ran 5 yards for a touchdown.
DeSpain, a senior, has primarily played defense and special teams on varsity. He stepped into a starting fullback role after Kaleb Wells was hurt in practice three weeks ago. He had only four career carries entering Friday and never scored a touchdown. Friday, he scored three touchdowns.
His second score came on a dynamic run in the second quarter.
After the Bulldogs gained 23 yards on runs from Rhett Ward and Malakhi Espinosa, DeSpain got his chance. From the Glenwood 31-yard line, he ran left between the guard and tackle, juked one defender, bounced off of a second and powered through a third to score. That gave Palisade a 21-0 lead less than 17 minutes into the game.
DeSpain secured the hat trick of TDs when he scampered ion from 6 yards in the third quarter. DeSpain, who had a grand total of 8 yards on four carries in his varsity tenure, had 13 touches for 136 yards on Friday.
“I also switched up my position on defense so I had a lot to learn,” DeSpain said. “As soon as the game started (I knew we had it). Our line was blocking great, everything was awesome.”
Palisade’s other touchdowns came on 1-yard runs from Salvati and Rhett Ward, and a 5-yard run from Malakhi Espinosa. The Espinosa score started a running clock early in the fourth quarter and capped off a 12-play drive that took more than six minutes off of the clock.
As the offense controlled the clock, the defense controlled the line of scrimmage.
The Bulldogs shut down Joaquin Sandoval, Glenwood’s dynamic quarterback. He completed three of his first 10 passes for 35 yards. He did throw a 10-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.
The Palisade defense also had three sacks and forced three three-and-outs. On a Glenwood drive in the third quarter, the ball was fumbled or knocked loose on four straight plays. Nikolas Moreno recovered the fourth to set up the game-clinching drive.
Entering the game, Palisade was ranked No. 17 in the Colorado High School Activities Association’s Selection & Seeding Index and Glenwood was No. 15. The top 16 teams make the playoffs. Although other factors are at play to determine the final playoff field, Palisade can take some solace knowing it did what it had to do on Friday.
“These kids were really emotional tonight with their parents. If it is the end of the season, it’s a great way to end it,” Ramunno said.