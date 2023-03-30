Palisade High School senior Emma Aubert has been chosen as a recipient of the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship. If she enrolls in a college in Colorado, she’ll receive a $20,000 tuition check every year for four years from the Boettcher Foundation to attend that school and chase her dreams.
Aubert tentatively plans on attending the University of Colorado in Boulder, but she hasn’t committed to a school.
“I’m just so grateful for everything that the Boettcher Foundation has already provided for me,” Aubert said. “I’ve gotten a couple of great experiences visiting CU-Boulder and it was really exciting to go interview at their headquarters and talk to some of the amazing people on the board of trustees. I’m so excited and grateful to all my teachers and my parents that have helped me get this scholarship.”
Aubert was enrolled in Palisade’s International Baccalaureate (IB) program, giving her enough credits going into college to allow her to major in two fields. She tentatively wants to major in biomedical engineering and philosophy, especially if she does enroll at CU-Boulder, but she noted that could be subject to change.
No matter what, if she does enroll in an in-state institution, she’ll benefit from the Boettcher Scholarship and the foundation’s support structure.
“It’s so much more than even just the tuition check; the community that they provide at these schools is wonderful. It’s a whole pack of people you know going in,” Aubert said.
“It feels so nice. All of the people in the IB program and most high schoolers in general, we put a lot of work in for a long time, so it’s exciting in our senior year to finally get some rewards from that. It feels like everything’s paying off. It’s definitely made it all worth it.”
Aubert was once a tennis player for Grand Junction High School, playing at No. 1 singles, but she decided to leave the sport after her junior season to focus on academics.
“I was excited to try and do some other things,” Aubert said. “I’ve been hiking a lot, doing a lot of yoga, and I spent so much time playing tennis for so long that it was really great to try some other things. I’ve been out to a few of (Grand Junction’s) matches and I wish nothing but the best for (new head coach) Brandon (Gregg) and the team. I think he’s going to do great things for them.”
It was a decision that ultimately proved wise for Aubert, as the Boettcher Foundation identified her as one of 50 scholarship recipients throughout the state — out of more than 1,500 candidates who applied — for this year.
“The Boettcher Foundation’s scholarship selection process is competitive and rigorous,” said Boettcher Foundation Senior Director of Programs and Strategic Initiatives Tiffany Anderson. “Emma really stood out with their commitment both in and out of the classroom. We’re proud to have Emma representing the Boettcher community and we look forward to seeing how their future leadership positively impacts the state of Colorado.”