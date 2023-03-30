Emma Aubert

Palisade High School senior Emma Aubert has been chosen as a recipient of the Boettcher Foundation Scholarship. If she enrolls in a college in Colorado, she’ll receive a $20,000 tuition check every year for four years from the Boettcher Foundation to attend that school and chase her dreams.

Aubert tentatively plans on attending the University of Colorado in Boulder, but she hasn’t committed to a school.

