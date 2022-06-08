A recent School District 51 graduate and a current student both took home Bobby G Awards at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts’ annual awards ceremony in late May.
Palisade High School graduate Kai Symons won the Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role Award for his performance as Charlie Davenport in the school’s production of “Annie Get Your Gun.”
Central High School’s Addison Cain won the Rising Star Award for her performance as Alice Beineke in the school’s production of “The Addams Family.”
For Symons, winning an acting award to cap his time in high school was a perfect way to go out.
“It’s a really big honor,” Symons said. “I was super happy to get that recognition and acknowledgement after the work I’ve put in and all the shows that I’ve done, but especially this last one. It’s really cool especially because it’s my senior year because it’s a really nice sendoff, and I’m super excited and proud of all the work that I’ve done to be able to get that.”
Symons’ award also included a one-year scholarship to take free classes at the Denver Center of Performing Arts.
Symons said the program is flexible enough to allow scholarship recipients to pick classes and schedules that fit their schedules over the next year.
Additionally, Symons is attending the University of Colorado-Boulder to continue his pursuit of a life of acting, so he’ll be attending classes at multiple institutions to help him in that endeavor.
“They have classes with really well-respected professionals, so they’re definitely high-level classes that are things you would want to do,” Symons said. “It’s really amazing because I’m also going to college for acting, so I’ll get my own coursework within my college, but also, I get these extra ideas from different perspectives that I think will really make me more well-rounded. It’s a really helpful and awesome thing.”
For Cain, ending her first year of high school with one of the most prestigious awards that can be given to a Colorado freshman will only give her more momentum as she performs at Central and beyond.
“When I first got it, I was very emotional and I’m very humbled by this award,” Cain said. “Honestly, it was a shock to me. I was not expecting this at all. I think it’s going to push me to work harder and continue to grow and learn.”