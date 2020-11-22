The Wednesday before and the Sunday after Thanksgiving are typically among the busiest travel days of the year but that’s expected to be muted this fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At around 50,000 projected travelers, Denver International Airport expects Sunday, Nov. 29 to be the busiest day it’s had since mid-March. Still, the numbers would be well below pre-pandemic standards with a 36% decline in travel expected this Thanksgiving holiday week compared to previous years.
“We expect to see a similar level of decline that Denver is reporting,” Grand Junction Regional Airport Executive Director Angela Padalecki said.
While the airport’s numbers are down compared to last year, they’ve steadily been on the rise since mid-March. After September air travel was down around 40% compared to September 2019, October’s decline was closer to 35% compared to last year.
“What we’ve seen with recovery month after month is that passenger traffic has come back 5 to 10% at a time,” Padalecki said.
Furthermore, when national COVID-19 surges hit over the summer, they didn’t seem to have a big impact on air travel as the numbers continued to improve month after month.
“I think, as a country, we are about to see if there is a correlation between people traveling and current infection rates and what does that correlation look like?” Padalecki said. “We’ll see what things look like when we see the results, but right now, we are down about 35%.”
Rental car revenues have also continued to increase for the airport with steady growth each month since April.
“Car rental numbers have recovered much faster than passenger traffic,” Padalecki said. “We’ve certainly seen industry-wide that people are substituting air travel with car travel during the pandemic to minimize interactions.”
ON THE ROAD AGAIN
AAA Colorado predicts an even greater impact to the state’s air travel. Based on mid-October forecasts, AAA anticipates Thanksgiving air travel to be down by more than 47% compared to previous years, with 2.4 million travelers projected in 2020 compared to 4.58 million in 2019.
“The goal for this incredibly abnormal Thanksgiving holiday is to make sure we can have a normal one next year,” Skyler McKinley, director of public affairs for AAA Colorado said. “To that end, reconsider your travel plans, stick to small gatherings, wear a mask, wash your hands, and think about others as we express gratitude for the fact that we will eventually make it past this challenge.”
AAA projects that, nationwide, 50 million Americans will be traveling this Thanksgiving, a drop from 55 million in 2019. Travel by automobile is projected to only be down 4.3% for the nation, accounting for 95% of all holiday travel, with 47.8 million on the road in 2020 compared to 49.9 million in 2019. In Colorado, AAA even anticipates an increase in driving to Thanksgiving plans this year. AAA forecasts that 848,000 Coloradans will travel by car for Thanksgiving.
Travel by other modes, including buses, trains and cruises is expected to have the largest decline at 76%, to 353,000, compared to 1.5 million in 2019.
While flights may be half-empty, highway officials are still preparing for a busy weekend, especially on Interstate 70. “I don’t ever underestimate the number of drivers that will be on the road,” Colorado State Patrol Fruita Captain Matt Ozanic said. “I’m anticipating high numbers this Thanksgiving.”
He said troopers will be wearing masks and taking extra precautions but will be out on the roads looking for dangerous drivers.
“We’re trying to get more numbers out there and we’ll be visible,” Ozanic said.
AAA expects Wednesday, Nov. 25, to be the busiest day on the roads, with the highest volume anticipated in the afternoon. Major urban areas such as Denver are expected to experience increased delays at popular bottlenecks with up to 30% above normal pandemic congestion levels.