As he sat on the corner of Main and Sixth streets, an acoustic guitar gracing his arms and a white beard gracing his face, Bruce Buxton quickly noticed how much the vibe in downtown Grand Junction had changed.
The former U.S. Marine has been strumming his six-string and singing on Main Street for four years, showing up every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This Saturday was different than any that had come before.
This weekend is the first in Colorado since Gov. Jared Polis ordered all gyms, movie theaters and casinos to close and restaurants to focus solely on takeout and delivery in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.
The federal and state governments have both emphasized the importance of social distancing, or remaining 6 feet away from other people, as well as staying at home to “flatten the curve” of the virus.
As a result, a downtown area accustomed to foot traffic and thriving local businesses has been muted, with few walking the streets.
It also means fewer dollar bills inside Buxton’s guitar case.
“It’s much, much slower,” Buxton said. “There’s so many restrictions with this. There’s a few out here who sat and listened for a little while and then wandered off. There’s a lot less foot traffic than usual on a Saturday morning. Usually, there’s a bunch of families going by. You don’t see many of them anymore. Last couple weeks, I did. This is my third Saturday in a row. Today, far and few between.”
Downtown activity was limited. Some restaurants remained open for the occasional patron to swiftly enter and exit, but without seating options, restaurants like Rockslide Brewery kept lighting and music to a minimum.
While the coronavirus pandemic is hampering the local economy as well as his own success on the street, Buxton sees a silver lining in the decreased traffic.
“It’s good. It means most people are adhering to staying at home, staying away from other people and doing what they’re being told to do,” Buxton said. “The sooner we all start doing that, the sooner we can stop doing this.”
People are mostly staying away from downtown and other normally densely populated areas in town, but they’re not all staying home.
Without entertainment options beyond streaming services at home as well as no means to work out in a public setting, many are turning toward the outdoors.
At the parking lot for the Devils Canyon hiking area in Fruita, spaces were hard to come by, even by the standards of a normal, non-virus-riddled weekend. People arrived in droves, some with their dogs, who were even more eager for some outdoor fun after spending so much time at their own home.
A middle school teacher at Grand River Academy, Betsy Warner, hiked with two dogs, Remi and Maggie, soaking in the sun on a slightly chilly day before she officially returns to work — from home — this week.
“I think everyone had the same idea,” Warner said. “The weather’s changing, getting beautiful outside. I took my kid to the park last Sunday and when we first got there, there were four other children. By 2 p.m., there were 30 kids. We’re trying to do the social distancing thing, but we want to be healthy still.”
Likewise, at the Lunch Loops trail head, there were plenty of cyclists riding around as well as runners with their dogs.
For some on their bikes, the weather has been more detrimental to their riding plans this week than any health concerns. They only hope efforts to combat the virus don’t become even more stringent.
“The weather hasn’t been cooperating, that’s been one of the problems with Grand Junction lately,” said 27-year-old cyclist Mitch Wagner. “It just depends on if the government comes in and puts any restrictions in place like we’ve seen in California, New York, Illinois, places like that.”
The Western Slope isn’t the only place seeing less focus on society and more on the great outdoors.
“A friend of mine posted that Moab is overrun now,” Warner said. “They had to put limits on attendance at Arches (National Park) because they were overrun with people… Some people are going camping; so many people have campers where they can still be with their family.”
Others in the area made for the links this weekend. On Saturday, Grand Junction’s Tiara Rado golf course drew many out of the house.
The courses are generally wide open during the week, but that will begin to change as the weather improves and men’s and women’s leagues start.
“Golf is the perfect avenue to get outside of the house,” said Tim Tafoya, Grand Junction’s director of golf, who oversees Tiara Rado and Lincoln Park golf courses. “You’re not cooped up with more than 10 people in a room, and you’re distancing yourself, getting exercise, you’re having fun and enjoying the sunshine, hopefully.”