Every week, 87-year-old Peggy Cooley comes to the Grand Junction Police station for one day to help the department operate a little smoother.
One day she might be organizing paperwork and another she may be assisting in holiday programs.
Her primary work for the GJPD is cataloging people who have been arrested each week and informing landlords in the community if one of their tenants have been charged with a crime.
It’s not glamorous work, but the GJPD would struggle to function without Cooley and the work she and other volunteers do to keep their community safe.
“Officers are just so busy,” GJPD volunteer coordinator Paula Labbitt said. “They are jumping from call to call. They don’t have time to do some of these things. Not that they don’t want to, they just don’t have the time.”
Volunteers can help officers with car maintenance, they can assist with making photo copies and are there for any departmental needs that arise.
“They make sure the officers have some of the equipment necessary to do their job,” Labbitt added.
Thirty active GJPD volunteers gave 3,654 hours of their time in 2019 doing things like administrative support, assisting in police drills and training, bike registrations and more. The volunteers range in age from 16 to 89.
Cooley started volunteering with the police department in 2008 and was looking for something to do after a long career at Veterans Affairs.
It was about this time of year 12 years ago when she began volunteering when the police station was still located at a substation at the mall.
“I didn’t even think about volunteering at the PD until I saw a blurb in the community calendar. The ad highlighted how many pawn tickets GJPD volunteers help record and I knew I wanted to help out,” she said. “When I was in high school, my best friend’s father was Chief of Police in Dallas so I’ve been supportive of police for a long time.”
Her favorite memories volunteering have come when helping with the GJPD’s Shop with a Cop program. Every December, Shop with a Cop gives children in the community the chance to buy gifts for their families.
“I really like wrapping the packages for the kids,” Cooley said. “One year, this little boy was bringing his stuff back and he was showing and telling me who it was for. He had some real pretty socks and said those were for his grandmother. ‘I don’t think my grandmother has ever had a Christmas present,’ he said. That got me.”
She also has fond memories at police trainings.
When the officers need people to help role-playing for police trainings like active shooter scenarios and field sobriety tests, volunteers are there to test their acting chops.
“I did it one time at the mall. They closed businesses early, and everybody, sheriff’s, fire department, EMTs, and of course the police was there,” Cooley recalled, describing an active shooting training scenario she participated in. “The story was there was couple sitting in the food court. The man suddenly jumped up, yelled and shot her.”
Cooley was there to watch the pretend scenario play out.
“I was there with my ‘son’ who was a firefighter. He got shot,” she said. “I had to sit there holding his leg and blood was all over. That was something else.”
“Sometimes they get shot, sometimes they do the shooting. They are role players,” Labbitt added.
The main work Cooley has done over her years is assisting with the safe housing program.
She lets landlords and rental property managers know when somebody has been arrested who is renting one of their places.
“People have to sign up,” Cooley explained. “If they have rental properties, they sign up. I get the resume of who has been arrested. I look them up. If they are on the list, we let the people (landlords, housing managers) know.”
Her work not only helps the officers but keeps homeowners and rental companies informed.
“Someone like ABC Property Management signs up and the last time they gave her 80 addresses to go through,” Labbitt said.
Cooley comes to the office every Tuesday morning and plans to keep coming as long as she’s in town.
“It’s interesting work,” she said. “You don’t really know what people get arrested for until you look at the daily resume every week.”