A state advisory panel is making a different recommendation to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis than Delta County commissioners and students have made for renaming Negro Creek and Negro Mesa north of Delta.
The commissioners and students at Cedaredge High School want to see the features renamed as Clay Creek and Clay Mesa, to get rid of names seen as offensive while taking note of the abundant adobe clay earth in that area.
But a subcommittee of the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board recommended calling the features Reparation Creek and Reparation Mesa, and the board on Thursday agreed to make that recommendation.
The subcommittee had reached out to members of the Black community in Colorado, and its recommendation is an attempt to help achieve some restorative justice, taking into account the views of that community.
“They should be part of the process. That is what restorative justice is about,” Junie Joseph, who chaired the subcommittee, told the board at its meeting Thursday.
Joseph, who is Black, is a Boulder City Council member and a Democratic candidate for a state House of Representatives seat in this fall’s election.
The effort to rename Negro Creek and Negro Mesa dates back years. Amanda Cadorette, a Denver resident, first raised the issue, suggesting Hops Creek as a new name for Negro Creek, in honor of Colorado’s beer-brewing industry. Then Delta County commissioners got involved, with Commissioner Don Suppes enlisting Cedaredge High School students in the renaming effort, hoping to come up with another recommendation that local residents would consider more fitting. Members of the school’s then-freshman class, who are now seniors, came up with the names Clay Creek and Clay Mesa for the two geographic features, which the county commissioners chose to endorse and Cedaredge students have since been advocating for.
After that local initiative, the newly formed state advisory board took up the matter. Its recommendation now goes to Polis.
In May, Cedaredge students wrote to Polis in support of the Clay Creek/Mesa proposal. They hope to address restorative justice by erecting a plaque in the area to discuss the history of the names of the two features and the effort to change them.
Polis can make a proposal to the U.S. Board on Geographic Names, which ultimately decides. It officially has the Clay Creek/Mesa proposal in front of it from Delta County, but has been waiting for the state advisory board process and what Polis recommends.
Negro Creek long had been referred to by the more pejorative form of the word before the federal government began eliminating such references in the 1960s. Negro Mesa’s name apparently is more recent, with federal maps reportedly showing the name back to 1962 but no indication that the mesa earlier carried the more offensive version.
Little evidence has surfaced as to the origins of the creek’s name. A woman in her 90s who grew up in Delta told The Daily Sentinel this year that the reference was meant to honor a man who referred to himself only as a Negro cowboy and was helpful to people in the area.
A Sentinel reader recently made note of a reference in the book “Island in the Sky,” by the late author Muriel Marshall, about the Grand Mesa area. Marshall wrote on page 74 of the book that some settlers supplemented farm and ranch income by trapping, and that Negro Creek “is named for the black homesteader who laid up his stone cabin nearby. The Trapper, they called him.” Marshall didn’t give his name.
Suppes has suggested the name could derive from the black color of some of the rock and sand in the area. Negro means black in Spanish.
Jennifer Runyon, a senior researcher for the federal Board on Geographic Names, told the state board that there are 17 geographic features in the state that have the name “Negro” in them. So far, three have been proposed for a name change.
Another Negro Creek can be found southeast of Collbran, but hasn’t been proposed for renaming.
State advisory board member Richard Cimino, a Grand County commissioner, voted against “Reparation” as the name for the Delta County features, speaking in support of the Clay Mesa proposal by the students.
“They put a lot of work in and they came up with a name that has some relevance I think to the geology of the area,” he said.
State Rep. Adrienne Benavidez, D-Adams County, serves on the advisory board and served on the subcommittee that worked on the Delta County names. She said students didn’t do anything wrong in their approach to the renaming, “but they weren’t looking at some of the things that I think we place importance on.”
Suppes said Friday he’s not surprised by the panel’s decision.
“We gave it an honest effort. We put this together before they had the committee even set up.”
He said the local effort followed rules set by the U.S. Geological Survey.
“They came in, kind of took over the process, changed the rules, and it is what it is. It was a good experience for the kids involved, and it was a good lesson for them in how the world of politics works.”
He doesn’t see Polis making a recommendation different from the advisory board’s.
“They had an agenda that they wanted to meet here, and that’s their decision as an appointed commission,” Suppes said.