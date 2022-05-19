A state panel has decided that an ethics complaint against a state official regarding a contract award related to wolf reintroduction is nonfrivolous and should be fully investigated.
The Colorado Independent Ethics Commission voted unanimously to look more closely into the allegations against Dan Gibbs, executive director of the state Department of Natural Resources.
George Brauchler, representing the accountability group Defend Colorado, filed the complaint in December over a $496,000 contract awarded to the Keystone Policy Center for public outreach on wolf reintroduction in western Colorado. Under a ballot proposal Colorado voters approved in 2020, that reintroduction is required to start by the end of next year. Gibbs’ wife, Johanna Raquet Gibbs, worked at the center in April 2021, when the contract was issued, but left her job as a senior project director there in June. She had worked there for 15 years.
A memo that Defend Colorado provided with its complaint, apparently from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, indicated that agency received four competitive bids for the contracted services, one lower than Keystone’s, at just $270,000, and the others for $742,000 and $1.41 million.
Defend Colorado says Gibbs violated state law by overseeing the awarding of a contract from the state to his wife’s employer and filing false conflict-of-interest disclosures omitting mention of the conflict.
“Awarding a contract that was 50% higher than the next bid to the employer of Director Gibbs’s wife and then choosing not to publicly disclose the conflict creates a serious breach of the public trust,” Brauchler said in a news release Thursday.
The apparent Parks and Wildlife memo explaining the choice of Keystone for the work cited Keystone’s past experience with contentious issues in the state and its well-established Western Slope presence, and suggested its proposal and presentation were the most specific and detailed. The memo doesn’t indicate that Gibbs played any direct role in the decision, and the Department of Natural Resources previously has said Parks and Wildlife made the decision, following the law and procurement rules, and Gibbs had no involvement in it.
The department on Thursday released a statement from Gibbs saying, “I am disappointed in the decision of the Independent Ethics Commission to continue consideration of the frivolous ethics complaint filed against me. I look forward to vigorously defending my own integrity and the actions of our Department of Natural Resources and its divisions who work hard to adhere to the letter of state procurement, contracting, and conflict of interest standards.”
Brauchler is a Republican and former district attorney in Colorado. Defend Colorado also has filed an ethics complaint against Rick Palacio, former chief of staff for Gov. Jared Polis, in connection with concerns over a no-bid contract. According to Defend Colorado, that complaint was deemed nonfrivolous in February. It says only 12% of complaints received by the state commission since 2008 resulted in an investigation.
“There is growing evidence of a systemic pattern of blatant disregard for Colorado’s Constitutional and statutory ethics laws from the highest levels of our state government,” Brauchler said in the release Thursday.