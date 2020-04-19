A nurse entered Scott Rienks’ hospital room and made a comment that might have seemed strange to some.
“You must be from a small town.”
Kelly Rienks can laugh about that now.
“I kind of had an idea but I asked why and she said, ‘Because this doesn’t happen if you’re not from a small town.’ ’’
“This” was dozens of cards, signs, drawings and well wishes for her husband, Paonia High School girls basketball coach Scott Rienks, that covered the walls and doors of his hospital room at the University of Colorado Health in Aurora. Nurses told them they’d never seen so many cards delivered to a patient, and it was clear to all who entered the room that the patient was a beloved coach.
Doctors and nurses started calling him “Coach” when they came in to check on him, even though for several weeks, he couldn’t respond.
Rienks, who was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer in September, had a liver resection on Jan. 15 to remove lesions that had been detected. The surgery, done robotically, went well, and doctors expected him to be in the intensive care unit for a few hours, maybe overnight, and be discharged in about a week.
“It took about an hour and a half for us to see him in ICU,” Kelly said last week during a FaceTime call. “They let my sister and I in there and there were probably no less than 15 doctors and nurses and respiratory therapists. The room was just packed.”
Scott had developed pulmonary edema, an accumulation of fluid in his lungs, and doctors were working furiously to get it under control.
“They were throwing numbers around and drawing blood work and talking about doing different tests,” Kelly said. “I have a picture, I can’t count the number of tubes and machines he was hooked up to. They put him on paralytics that night just so he wouldn’t move and pull anything, he was intubated. That night was crazy.”
Her sister, Shannon Murphy, a pediatrician at Western Colorado Pediatrics in Grand Junction, started calling family members who weren’t already at the hospital. At 2:30 the next morning, doctors woke Kelly to let her know her husband was going on dialysis to protect his kidneys.
The next step was to put Scott on an ECMO machine, which pumps and oxygenates the blood outside of the body, allowing the lungs to rest, and then recirculates the blood back into the body. During that procedure, Scott’s heart went into an irregular rhythm.
As fate would have it, a nurse who grew up in one of those small towns that have reached out to support the family, was in the room.
“Tama Mayne, a nurse at UC Health for 21 years, was in the room with Scott and hopped up and did chest compressions for 10 minutes,” Kelly said.
Mayne is from Kelly’s hometown town of Collbran — Mayne’s father, Larry Price, was her track coach. After his heart was shocked back into sinus rhythm, Scott was on a heart and lung support machine for the next 11 days. As his lungs cleared, Scott was weaned off the ECMO, extubated and slowly brought out of sedation.
Understandably, Scott doesn’t remember much from the time he went in for surgery to when the sedation wore off weeks later.
“I remember a lot of people being there,” Scott said, “but what I do remember was I wished my wife happy birthday because she had a birthday while I was out.”
Kelly was told at one point that her husband was the sickest person in UC Health’s intensive care unit, but on March 20, more than nine weeks after surgery, he returned to Paonia. Most of the community showed up for a welcome-home parade through downtown as they drove home, a fire truck leading the way, lights flashing and siren blaring.
He’s regaining his balance and is retraining his brain to walk and speak. Both have been challenging, but he’s made remarkable progress, with occupational, physical and speech therapy twice a week at home.
Since schools are closed, Rienks received permission to use the junior high to walk laps around the gym. Laps are getting faster, with longer stretches covered without his walker and shorter rest breaks between.
Scott lifted weights the day before surgery, and at the time weighed 213 pounds. They estimate he lost between 30-35 pounds in the hospital, but now that he’s home, he’s putting weight back on, which is helping his recovery.
After his cancer diagnosis, Scott started chemotherapy, and tests done at UC Health before he was released were positive. His scans were clear, and his CEA numbers, which measure a protein in the blood, have gone from a high of 60 before chemo to 1.7, well within the normal range.
He has another scan in June, after which doctors will decide if he needs more chemo or radiation treatments.
Even with the progress he’s made in the month he’s been home, Scott Rienks is a coach, and he’s his biggest critic.
“I’m pretty negative,” he said. “Kelly will tell me ‘good job,’ and I’ll say, ‘yeah, I could have been faster.’ I’ll stop walking (to rest). There’s always something I’m trying to get better at. From where I started, I guess I’m doing pretty good.
“I was at the gym (earlier that day) and I did three laps, every one faster than last week. I’m getting a lot smoother at it.”
His speech is slow and sometimes a bit slurred, but that, too, is improving daily, and he smiles broadly at his wisecracks.
“My mind is really good. I remember almost everything, but I can’t get it out like it ought to, and it’s hard,” he said.
Their children, Jordyn and Dagan, were at the hospital throughout the ordeal, but once he stabilized, he sent them home.
Jordyn is a physical therapist in New Jersey, so when he was moved out of ICU and into the rehabilitation wing, she came back for a few days and attended a rally for the family in Grand Junction.
Dagan, a sophomore on the Colorado Mesa football team, missed the first couple of weeks of the spring semester, but kept up with his classes remotely — and his workouts, using the gym at UC Health.
FaceTime allows the kids to see their dad every day, and he visits with friends and players that way. Schools and communities throughout western Colorado have had fundraisers and rallies to support the family, with “Refuse To Lose” shirts available at rienksstrong.com, which also accepts donations. A Facebook page has chronicled Scott’s progress.
Among the cards he received was from former Texas quarterback Colt McCoy, whose wife, Rachel (Glandorf), played basketball at Vail Christian, one of Paonia’s opponents. Scott said he received countless cards from coaches and players he’s competed against the past 29 years.
One of the first things Scott and Kelly did when he came out of sedation was get online to watch the Paonia girls play in the district tournament. They also watched one of his former players, Sophie Anderson, have a breakout performance for CMU in the RMAC women’s basketball tournament, and watched former Paonia athletes Ashley and Brianna VanVleet run in a track meet for Idaho State.
Scott was coaching the Eagles’ girls basketball team until his surgery, and his goal is to be on the sideline for season No. 30 in his CHSAA Hall of Fame career.
“I miss the kids,” he said. “I got to see driving through town, one of my girls outside her house. We stopped and talked to her and the tears started falling. It made her year. I miss the kids a lot.”