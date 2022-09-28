Paonia town administrator Corinne Ferguson, who also serves as the town’s clerk, announced during a meeting last week she will resign at the end of the year.
Ferguson announced her resignation Sept. 22, following a discussion about the town’s newly hired temporary public works employee Dominic Bearslee, who is Ferguson’s son’s best friend and is staying at their house.
Trustee Thomas Markle said he had concerns with the town’s hiring practices related to Beardslee’s hiring, and moved to direct Ferguson to go through ethics training.
Ferguson responded to the motion by saying that won’t be necessary because she will tender her resignation effective Dec. 31.
“We are out a town administrator and we are out a town clerk, so who’s going to run this town?” Mayor Mary Bachran said later.
Paonia was looking for a new administrator so Ferguson could perform just her clerk duties. Ferguson’s resignation puts pressure on the search.
Ferguson served as a town trustee in Paonia from 2010 to 2013, according to the Delta County Independent, when she stepped down because she had been appointed deputy clerk. In 2016, she was made town clerk.
According to the Delta County Independent, Ferguson was made interim town administrator in August, 2019, and permanent town administrator in June, 2020.
Ferguson’s job performance had been questioned by some in previous meetings, but she said she was not disgruntled.
“I want to make it very clear that I am not in any way disgruntled, and I am more than happy to participate in a transfer of the hiring of a new clerk,” Ferguson said.