Parachute once garnered coverage from the Washington Post and Good Morning America when it opened the nation’s first drive-thru weed window. It also has the highest concentration of cannabis dispensaries per capita in Garfield County.

Parachute’s notable ambrosia of buds, however, is actually experiencing a bit of a lull. Tax revenue derived from marijuana sales has dropped compared to previous years. City numbers show Parachute’s cannabis tax dropped from $63,389 in June 2020 to $36,218 in June 2022.