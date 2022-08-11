In 2017, Kaelee Sabata represented the town of Parachute in the National American Miss (NAM) national pageant as the “city queen.”
This Thanksgiving, she’ll be representing all of Colorado.
The Grand Valley High School junior was crowned National American Miss Colorado Junior Teen at the state championship event held in Arizona on July 24, an event in which Four Corners states determined their representatives for national competition.
“It was a dream come true because I’ve actually competed with National American Miss since I was 6,” Sabata said. “I’ve worked countless hours to earn this title. NAM has given me so many life skills, like in public speaking and interviews, and I’ve just gained so much confidence through this system. It’s been really great to compete with them for the past 10 years.”
The NAM National Pageant is being held in Orlando, Florida, during the week of Thanksgiving. Each girl that qualifies for the pageant will get to spend a day at Universal Resort and will have a chance to win a 2022 Ford Mustang convertible.
With all of that and a national title on the table for Sabata, she remains mostly excited about forming new friendships in Florida.
“Honestly, I’m just looking forward to the experience because National American Miss always creates such a great environment for the girls to make new friends and gain more skills out of this full week,” Sabata said. “I’m really excited to see how much it’s changed since I last went as a city queen in 2017.”
Sabata said she hopes to be seen as a role model for young girls and her pageant peers across the Centennial State. She’s also hopeful that competing for the national title will provide her an opportunity to expand her pageant platform: her organization Adopt-A-Grandparent that aims to combat loneliness in senior citizens.
She said she’s put her Adopt-A-Grandparent idea into practice in Parachute and has noticed the joy that companionship and involvement can bring to the elderly.
“It’s an organization that’s founded by me that makes the senior citizens in my community feel more involved in the things going on in town and feel more loved, especially when some of them in assisted living don’t have a lot of family,” Sabata said.
Sabata’s activities include being a multi-sport athlete for GVHS (basketball, track and soccer), acting in the theater program, being a member of the National Junior Honor Society and maintaining her 4.0 GPA through it all.