Kaelee Sabata

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

Kaelee Sabata of Parachute is crowned National American Miss Colorado Junior Teen at the state championship competition July 24 in Arizona.

 Submitted by Kassie Sabata

In 2017, Kaelee Sabata represented the town of Parachute in the National American Miss (NAM) national pageant as the “city queen.”

This Thanksgiving, she’ll be representing all of Colorado.