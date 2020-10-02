Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been a rough year across the nation and, for many, more time at home has been the new normal.
Home, and checking out special homes in Mesa County, is what the Parade of Homes has long been about.
Even with the pandemic and many restrictions, the Parade of Homes is set to go for its 39th straight year.
The popular event where people tour homes and where the work of builders and other subcontractors are highlighted in the homes will be smaller in 2020 with a virtual tour option.
The Parade of Homes will run over two weekends starting today and going through Sunday. Then again Oct. 9-11.
Eight locally built homes will be featured but only seven can be toured in-person. The eighth home can be seen only through a virtual tour. All the homes are available for virtual tours.
Some of the homes in this year’s event are for sale with prices ranging from $315,000 and up.
This year, Parade of Homes had to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic with officials saying that most of the guidelines were easy to implement.
A limited number of guests will be allowed in individual homes at one time. Guests need to bring their own face masks and they will not be allowed to touch any surfaces. Each home will have hand sanitizer stations for guests to use.
All visitors will be required to wear surgical booties over their footwear or enter in stocking feet. This is to protect floors from being scuffed or tracking in dirt. Attendees will not be allowed to share the surgical booties as in past years, but they can take them to the next home they tour.
The plan is to utilize the virtual tours as a permanent aspect to the Parade of Homes in the future.
Tickets will be available for purchase st at $15 per person. Tickets allow one entry into each of the seven in-person homes and re-entry into one. Tickets are also required for virtual tours and an access code will be provided.
To get tickets and other information on this year’s Parade of Homes, go to gjparade.com.