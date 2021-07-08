Coroner Victor Yahn noted in a press release Wednesday that 39-year-old Ryan Rockow’s death was determined to be an accident.
Toxicology is pending and the investigation into the crash is being handled by the Grand Junction Police Department and Federal Aviation Administration.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Police say a 4-year-old child is dead after an accidental shooting outside a marijuana dispensary near Colorado Springs.
The Gazette reports the child died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after finding the weapon in a car in Manitou Springs on Tuesday afternoon. The child’s father was in the store at the time of the shooting, and the mother and a younger sibling were in the car.
The child’s mother and father were arrested on a charge of criminally negligent child abuse that resulted in death.