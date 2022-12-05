South of Lincoln Park sits a tiny building containing a couple of classrooms. Playground equipment graces the front yard of a building barely bigger than any of the homes around it in the neighborhood.
This usually wouldn’t be the ideal location for a school, but for HeartSong Montessori Preschool, it is both ideal and a blessing.
In February, the school’s founder and a longtime teaching veteran, Paige Schlake, informed the students’ parents that the location was no longer viable. At the time, it was located at the time at the corner of Fourth Street and Ute Avenue in the old Whitman School building.
A multitude of renovations were required, and those would mean an unrealistic fundraising goal, especially since the school only enrolls 18 students. That’s part of the social-emotional learning model of Montessori schools.
Additionally, the foot and vehicle traffic in the area made for a location that HeartSong Montessori Director and lead teacher Julie King called “not very child-friendly.” No playground equipment existed, just a fenced-in yard with toys.
“The rent was also very high and we were required during the pandemic to continue paying that rent, which put a huge financial damper on the school and the program and the original financial model, so we really decided that staying in that building for another year just wasn’t an option,” King said.
The parents of HeartSong Montessori’s students decided that simply letting the school close wasn’t an option.
“The child care situation in Grand Junction is very, very, very bad, and there’s not enough spots for kiddos, so they really wanted to band together and do whatever they could to keep the school going and to be able to provide care for their own kids and also look at the greater good for the community and hopefully be able to expand in the future to be able to allow not only spots for their own kids but for other kids in the community as well,” King said.
These parents formed the HeartSong Montessori Preschool board, successfully filed for 501(c)(3) nonprofit status and secured fiscal sponsorship from Hilltop Community Resources.
That sponsorship led to the school being awarded a Community Innovation and Resilience for Care and Learning Equity (CIRCLE) Grant from the state to boost efforts to keep the school open.
The 11-parent board then turned its attention to finding a new location.
As fate would have it, Mesa County Valley School District 51 had a small property at 519 N. 18th St. that was being used as an early childhood preschool program facility.
District 51 was planning to transition that program to Nisley Elementary School, leaving the property vacant.
The school district agreed to lease the space to HeartSong Montessori Preschool for the 2022-2023 school year, so only six months after the odds of the school closing were almost certain, it was able to begin its fall semester as planned, this time in a better space for intimate Montessori education.
“We’re in a really nice, quiet neighborhood now, and the overall environment is a lot more conducive to preschool-age children,” said King, who is one of five teachers at the school and the only full-time employee.
“It’s a really good example of what you can really do and what changes you can make if you really put all these different talents together. All these parents never imagined opening a school or running a school, but when they realized what the situation was, they were willing to take that on. These are all parents that have full-time jobs of their own but were willing to take this on as extra. It’s a pretty special group of people that was able to make this all happen.”
Ashley Thurow, a board member of HeartSong, provided a press release to The Daily Sentinel that includes comments from parents celebrating the relocation and discussing the possibility of expanding enrollment.
“I still can’t believe it. When they told us the school was going to continue, I literally cried,” said parent Veronica Felix. “I had no idea what I was going to do for childcare for my 4-year-old and now I have another one on the way. It all felt so hopeless. And now here we are. I am so thankful to have our kids at this beautiful school where you can really feel how much everyone cares.”
Other parents discussed still-developing plans to expand the school and its enrollment in the near future.
“Demand is high as we knew it would be, and our goal is to expand to make space for these kids,” said parent Jessica Shibata. “Equally important to us is being able to accommodate families with CCCAP (Colorado Child Care Assistance Program) and those in need of a scholarship. We have to balance demand with paying our teachers a living wage.”
“We are really proud of being able to save this school for our own children, but we have put so much effort into this that it feels short-sighted now to stop at 20 families when the need is so great,” added parent Sarah Tenhoff. “We want to build out access to this community gem to many more children across the valley.”
According to the press release, the board’s plan is to partner with several organizations and foundations to launch a school expansion project with the hopes of opening at least two more classrooms next fall.
A toddler room is also on their wish list.
HeartSong’s next identified steps include solidifying an expansion space and assessing required renovations and staffing infrastructure.