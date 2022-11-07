The School District 51 Board of Education took further input on a proposed Montessori program in the Grand Valley during a board coffee event on Saturday.
The forum drew about 20 parents, educators and other community members to Lincoln Orchard Mesa Elementary School. Board members Will Jones and Andrea Haitz attended.
The focal point was the Montessori method of education and the application of Wildflower Montessori to have an in-district charter school in the Grand Valley.
The majority of attendees expressed their support for the Montessori method and urged both Jones and Haitz to vote in favor of accepting Wildflower Montessori’s request to be a part of the district.
The Montessori method is an unorthodox and informal approach to learning, in which students are encouraged to learn based on their natural interests and through activity as opposed to the traditional education format.
“We have a policy and a process when any charter school wants to be in the district,” Haitz said. “Wildflower Montessori submitted their application and this was the second public meeting we’ve held about it.”
According to Haitz, District 51 acts as the official authority on charter schools.
“When charter schools come to the district, they need to go before the district and the board first,” Haitz said. “They can either be asked to be relinquished to the state and the board has to approve it, or they ask to become an in-district charter school.”
The next step is for the board to vote on Wildflower Montessori’s application. Haitz said the board will either accept it as is, accept it with conditions or deny the application.
Parents and teachers gave testimonials about how Montessori has benefited their students. Although the informal teaching method garnered a lot of praise Saturday, it has plenty of critics.
“The teaching method aside, charter schools take money from public schools. It just widens the already huge wealth and class gap in the state and in the country,” said Andy McMahon, a community member at the forum.
Haitz did not disclose which way she is leaning with her vote.
“I think today was a great discussion and a good opportunity to hear from our community,” Haitz said. “It was good to hear the support people had for the idea.”