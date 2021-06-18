A bill seeking to boost state park annual pass sales by so much that revenues go up even as the pass price goes down is awaiting the signature of Gov. Jared Polis after recently clearing the Colorado legislature.
The bill creating the Keep Colorado Wild pass already has the support of Polis, the state Department of Natural Resources and Colorado Parks and Wildlife. It requires a discounted annual pass to be offered to motorists obtaining or renewing their vehicle registration, starting sometime in 2023.
The pass would have to be sold for half or less of the cost of an annual vehicle pass, now $80 for one vehicle. But, citing the success of similar programs in place in other states, CPW hopes to be able to sell people discounted annual passes to the state’s 42 state parks for as little as $20, while still growing revenue for parks and other purposes.
According to the bill, of the first $36 million raised by the program annually, $32.5 million would go toward parks staffing and operations. Another $2 million would go to the state search and rescue fund, and $1 million to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
Revenues above $36 million would go for things such as wildlife conservation, new trails, trail maintenance and river recreation projects.
State Rep. Perry Will, R-New Castle, a primary sponsor of the bill, said he hasn’t received notification of when the bill signing will occur, but has asked that Polis sign it an area state park such as Rifle Gap or Vega Reservoir. Chris Arend, a spokesman for the Colorado Department of Natural Resources, said Tuesday that preliminary information the department has received is that the signing will be at a state park somewhere on the Front Range.
The bill requires that motorists be notified of the ability to opt out of buying the pass when they are registering a vehicle. Some lawmakers had argued the program should be opt-in, not opt-out. Under a successful Senate amendment, in the case of anyone not buying the pass the first year, it will be presumed they will decline in future years for the same vehicle unless they take advantage of an opt-in provision that would be offered to them in future vehicle-registration notifications.
Will is optimistic about the chances for participation in the pass program being high, resulting in a pass costing less than half the regular annual vehicle pass.
“There’s potential that many people opt into it and not that many opt out,” he said.
A second bill that Will carried and cleared the Legislature also would support search and rescue crews in the state. It would require CPW to study and develop recommendations for supporting search-and-rescue programs, evaluating things such as equipment needs, training, workers compensation for injured volunteers, and mental health support related to dealing with traumatic situations such as body recovery.
Arend said Polis will sign that bill next week, likely in Eagle County.
Will said of the two measures, “I’m just really happy to be part of them and sponsor them. They were great bills. I totally appreciate being able to help out Coloradans in that fashion.”
Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes spoke out in a legislative hearing against the park pass bill due to concerns about the implementation challenges she believes it will pose for clerk offices.
State Sen. Don Coram and Rep. Marc Catlin, both Montrose Republicans, voted against the measure. So did Rep. Janice Rich, R-Grand Junction. Sens. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, and Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, and Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, voted for it, as did Sen. Kerry Donovan, D-Vail, a prime sponsor of the bill.