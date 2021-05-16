A bill that would offer discounted state park passes to motorists obtaining or renewing their vehicle registration was cleared by the state Senate Appropriations Committee by a 5-2 vote Friday after debate over whether it should be an opt-in rather than opt-out program.
Senate Bill 249 would create the Keep Colorado Wild annual pass, which would have to be sold for no more than half the cost of an annual vehicle pass, now $80, for access to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s 42 state parks. The bill is supported by CPW and Department of Natural Resources, whose officials hope it would boost park pass sales so much that the passes could be sold for as little as $20 while still sharply boosting funding for state parks and helping fund other things such as search-and-rescue and avalanche programs, trails and wildlife conservation.
Under the bill, people would be charged for the pass when registering motor vehicles unless they decided against paying for it, and they would have to be notified that they can opt out of buying it.
“I’ve been really concerned about this bill ever since it started because it’s an opt-out provision,” state Sen. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale, told fellow members of the Appropriations Committee on Friday.
He worried about some people not understanding what they’re buying if they’re not paying attention. But he said he decided to vote for the bill after its supporters assured him that online and mail-in registration forms will be clearly marked to indicate to people what they’re paying for and that they can opt out.
“But I just want to state that assurance (by bill backers) publicly because it’s extremely important that people understand what they’re paying for here,” Rankin said.
But Sen. Jerry Sonnenberg, R-Sterling, told Rankin, “If you believe that, I have beachfront property in Sterling I’d like to sell you because there’s a reason they’re making this opt-out versus opt-in, and it’s because they’re counting on people not paying attention so they can raise funds.”
Senate Majority Leader Steve Fenberg, D-Boulder, one of the bill’s sponsors, said he also had fears about the bill’s opt-out nature but no longer does. He cited the requirement that people clearly be notified of the ability not to participate, and said that will include a script that motor vehicle office agents would have to read during in-person vehicle registration.
Fenberg said the program is “not going to trick anybody into paying for something they don’t want.” He said the reason the program is opt-out is so that it will cause people to have a conversation in their heads about whether they use public parks and lands, how those parks and lands are supported, and whether they are interested in buying a discount pass.
At a Senate Agriculture & Natural Resource Committee hearing on the bill earlier this month, Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes spoke against the bill over concerns about the implementation challenges she believes it will pose for offices, including hers.
“We will be mandated to take on another unrelated responsibility when we’re already overburdened and overwhelmed with the volume of work requiring specialized knowledge,” she said.
She said the program will be another thing for clerk office employees to learn and communicate to the public, as people don’t read things like signs and registration renewal cards. She also worried about clerk employees being blamed for trying to trick people into buying the passes, and said that for the program to be truly optional it should be opt-in rather than opt-out.
Sen. Don Coram, R-Montrose, voted against the measure in the Agriculture & Natural Resources Committee hearing, as did Sonnenberg, but it cleared that panel by a 3-2 vote.
Except in the case of Guynes, that panel heard only support for the bill, from CPW and DNR officials, search-and-rescue and avalanche-safety representatives, conservation advocates, county commissioners and others.
“I think Colorado is going to benefit greatly from this program,” said Grand County Commissioner Richard Cimino.
Said Suzanne O’Neill, executive director of the Colorado Wildlife Federation, “We need adequate funding for our state parks and many of those state parks also offer and conserve really important wildlife habitat.”
Sara Jo Light, representing the Colorado Sierra Club, testified that for the bill to be full effective, “Number one, CPW has to conduct a compelling education program on the benefits of this new pass and the opt-out feature so no one is surprised and all feel included.”
She said CPW also will have to find the sweet spot when it comes to pass pricing and the resulting participation level in order to generate the $56 million a year needed to fund all the goals in the bill.
The bill now goes on for consideration by the full Senate. It has yet to be considered in the House of Representatives.