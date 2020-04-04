Area National Park Service sites are further tightening public access as they try to strike a balance between working to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while continuing to meet the desire of people to enjoy the outdoors in these trying times.
At Colorado National Monument, the one additional restriction announced Friday was to close the Cold Shivers Point overlook area following consultation with Mesa County Public Health and the Sheriff’s Office.
The National Park Service pointed to after-hours partying and recent vehicle accidents associated with illegal activity there. Monument spokesperson Arlene Jackson cited concerns about people gathering in numbers there “significantly larger than family size,” which runs counter to health guidelines to limit group sizes due to COVID-19 concerns. She said the area also was seeing illegal drinking of alcohol, including underage drinking.
The monument has sought to remain open amid the COVID-19 crisis but over time has closed some areas and services in response to it. These include the visitor center, the monument campground, and picnic areas, including the Devils Kitchen area, where the parking lot was experiencing crowding involving people seeking access to several trails there. However, Rim Rock Drive through the monument remains open, as do all trails and all overlooks except Cold Shivers Point.
Meanwhile, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and Curecanti National Recreation Area on Friday announced a number of new restrictions further responding to the virus outbreak. These include:
n The continued closure of the South Rim Drive beyond the visitors center. The center already was closed for the winter but the Park Service is now delaying its opening. Meanwhile it’s accessible only on foot; bike traffic won’t be allowed until the vehicle gate is opened.
n The more remote North Rim Road, which likewise is closed in winter, will remain closed until further notice, and all trails there are closed.
n The Inner Canyon, and all hiking trails and climbing routes going into it from either rim, are closed.
n Blue Mesa, Morrow Point and Crystal reservoirs in Curecanti, and the Gunnison River from Riverway to the Lake City Bridge, are closed to boating. The river and reservoirs are open for bank fishing, and trails remain open, but per a local public health order, all recreation sites in Gunnison County are open only to residents of that county.
Campgrounds at Curecanti and Black Canyon also remain closed.
Park Service spokeswoman Sandy Snell-Dobert said the closures will be reassessed at the end of April.
Besides responding to concerns about checking the spread of COVID-19, the Park Service also is seeking to prevent stressing resources right now by reducing the possibility of having to respond to emergencies such as injuries in the Inner Canyon. Snell-Dobert also noted that boats entering the reservoirs have to be checked for invasive species, and she said a lot of inspectors are older, putting them at higher risk from COVID-19.
She said Blue Mesa also attracts a lot of Front Range and out-of-state visitors, something the Park Service wants to discourage.
Still, “We recognize the fact that people need someplace to go and they need some kind of recreational outlet, especially as the weather gets warmer. We’re trying to keep as much open as possible in as safe a manner as possible,” she said.
The Park Service has closed some of its parks, monuments and other sites altogether, and some advocacy groups have called for the rest to be closed, to protect the public and Park Service employees. Jackson said employees at Colorado National Monument are taking steps such as driving to work sites in separate cars and otherwise socially distancing and protecting themselves. It continues to ask visitors to self-police their actions in the monument, such as by abiding by distancing measures, as the Park Service tries to keep making the monument available as an outdoor refuge from current events.
“We want to continue to do that as long as we can do it safely,” Jackson said.