The Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Advisory Board has recommended Matchett Park as the site for a new recreation center in the city.
The board voted 8-0 Wednesday to pick Matchett Park. Austin Solko was absent.
Respondents to a survey regarding a possible recreation center favored Matchett Park as the site.
The other two options on the table for the board were putting the center in Lincoln Park or building a smaller center in Matchett Park and funding improvements to the Moyer Pool in Lincoln Park.
Early in their discussion, the board voted unanimously to throw out the option for both parks, although the city could still decide to improve Moyer Pool as part of a different project.
Consultant Craig Bouck estimated it would take about $23.7 million to upgrade the pool.
Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou said other communities on the Western Slope have had good results from proposing a single site.
Board member Nancy Strippel gave the recent Grand Junction High School project approved by voters as a single-project ballot issue that has had success in this area.
Board members stated their desire to not have a repeat of 2019, when a recreation center at Matchett Park was voted down. That project was one of three sales tax hikes on the ballot that year, two of which failed.
“Obviously something needs to be different than the previous ballot,” board member Kyle Gardner said.
City Manager Greg Caton said looking at Lincoln Park as a possible location for the center was partially the city doing its due diligence after the 2019 ballot issue failed.
Board member Byron Wiehe noted there is more room to expand in Matchett Park than in Lincoln Park.
“If you build it here in Lincoln, there’s no more opportunity,” board member Gary Schroen said. “It’s done.”
Building a recreation center in Matchett Park could springboard other developments in the park, Schroen said.
Those improvements could include sports fields to offset crowding at Canyon View Park.
A build-out of Matchett Park is included in the city’s 10-year capital plan.
“I think once that seal is broken, you could see a cascade of improvements,” Sherbenou said.
Sherbenou also said projects that build from the ground up are more likely to get grant funding than projects refurbishing older buildings.
“Generally grant funders want to have their names tied to something shiny and new,” Sherbenou said.
Board member Cindy Enos-Martinez said accessibility issues, especially from Grand Junction’s more underserved neighborhoods, made neither of the site options particularly appealing.
Now that the advisory board has made its recommendation, the final decision on a site can be made by City Council and the involved parties can begin discussions on what types of programs will be proposed for the center.
Both Lincoln and Matchett parks could accommodate all the options the city is looking at, consultant Bouck said.
Throughout the discussion, board members emphasized whichever site they chose wasn’t going to make everyone happy.
“The easy part’s done, the hard part’s now getting people to support it,” City Council member Phil Pe’a said.