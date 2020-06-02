With phase 2 of the Mesa County safer-at-home regulations in place, the city of Grand Junction is moving to open more parks and recreation facilities. Much of the city’s parks and recreation system has been able to remain open throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The system includes more than 900 acres of open space, more than 20 miles of trails and 36 developed parks. This has been important for the health of our community.
Parks, recreation updates:
n Court facilities, including pickleball, tennis and basketball reopened on April 29.
n Playgrounds reopened throughout the community on May 28. There are 25 playgrounds across our system of 36 developed parks.
n Drinking fountains reopened the week of June 1. Restroom facilities and hand washing stations have remained open since mid-March.
n Contracted programs and facility rentals that are limited to 50 people per field may resume June 6 for practices, lessons and skills clinics. Use of fields is limited to local teams only and youth sport games and tournaments are still not allowed.
n Summer camp programs will begin June 15 and will run through the summer season. This program will apply new safety procedures, which includes frequent sanitation, smaller group sizes and minimizing interactions beyond small groups.
n The Lincoln Park Pool is scheduled to open for the summer Friday, July 3. Like summer camps, capacity will be limited at first and additional safety procedures will be applied. Swim lessons will not be available at this time.
n The Softball Program will begin on Monday, July 6 with modified rules to limit congregation and contact.
n The Fourth of July fireworks display and Senior Games are canceled.
n Lincoln Park Stadium, Orchard Mesa Pool, Senior Center, and park shelters remain closed.
To register for camps or for information, please go to gjparksandrec.org or call 970-254-3866. Residents may also visit the Parks & Recreation office at 1340 Gunnison Ave.