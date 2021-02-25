The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission held a workshop Wednesday and discussed plans for public listening sessions across the state, including multiple meetings on the Western Slope.
The commissioners who spoke at the meeting agreed that there needed to be a focus on hearing from the communities where wolves would be reintroduced, which Proposition 114 specified would be on the Western Slope.
Commissioner Jay Tutchton said there was legislation that has been proposed that would specify that one meeting be held in each Colorado Congressional District and three meetings held in the Third Congressional District, which includes the Western Slope.
Three meetings were not enough for Commissioner Betty Blecha, who said she assumed they would hold a meeting in each Western Slope county to gather feedback. She noted the size of the district, which covers roughly half the state.
“I don’t think just having a couple hot spots within these congressional districts, especially on the Western Slope, is fair,” Blecha said. “I think it’s unfair. I think we need to go to the places that the wolf is either already there or has a likelihood of being introduced into. I think that would be fair to the people who live there.”
White River and Douglas Creek Conservation Districts Executive Director Callie Hendrickson gave public testimony at the work session and advocated for the Commission to hold multiple in person meetings on the Western Slope and for them to tour these areas to understand the impacts to the people living there.
“It is critical to have these meetings in person and in the locations that will be most impacted by the introduction of wolves,” Hendrickson said. “Absolutely these meetings need to be in person in each county.”
Several commissioners spoke about the need for in-aperson meetings, with some also calling for virtual options for those who cannot or don’t wish to attend in person.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife Assistant Director for Aquatic, Terrestrial and Natural Resources Reid DeWalt said the meetings would likely take place in the summer when gatherings may be possible if COVID-19 restrictions are loosened.
DeWalt said statewide hearings were included as part of Proposition 114, which passed in November and compels the state to reintroduce wolves in Colorado by December 2023.
He said CPW recommended having an outline of the plan ready prior to the sessions to provide a framework for discussion.
“We certainly believe before we start these listening sessions to come out with some sort of very basic outline of a plan and maybe even refer to it as a table of contents,” DeWalt said. “Such as, what are we going to talk about in this plan? What do we anticipate those discussions looking like? That would be the basis for these public listening sessions.”
Tutchton said he favored having some new information and potentially alternatives available for the public to comment on. Commission Chair Marvin McDaniel said he felt an outline was appropriate, but did not want a developed plan.
CPW Executive Director of the Department of Natural Resources Dan Gibbs suggested using the 2004 wolf management plan as part of the discussion.
The commission also discussed holding educational sessions intended to give the Commission a basic understanding of wolf reintroduction and wolf management. Those will likely be held virtually and be informational, rather than times to gather public input, though the public will be able to view them.
The topics the Commission discussed including in those educational sessions are depredation and conflict, wolf management and impacts to ungulates, reintroduction efforts in other states-how has it been done before and disease issues.