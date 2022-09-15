Wolverine Utah trap.jpg
Buy Now

SPECIAL TO THE SENTINEL

A wolverine was trapped in Utah by wildlife biologists.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife now has a revised draft plan in hand for reintroduction of wolverines in the state, and is considering what kind of stakeholder outreach it will conduct as it further pursues the idea.

The pace of its work on possibly bringing the large, bear-like weasel back to the state will be dictated by how much time agency staff are spending on reintroduction of wolves, however. As mandated by voters in the 2020 election, wolf restoration in western Colorado must begin by the end of 2023, whereas Parks and Wildlife faces no legal requirement to bring back wolverines to the state.