Colorado Parks and Wildlife now has a revised draft plan in hand for reintroduction of wolverines in the state, and is considering what kind of stakeholder outreach it will conduct as it further pursues the idea.
The pace of its work on possibly bringing the large, bear-like weasel back to the state will be dictated by how much time agency staff are spending on reintroduction of wolves, however. As mandated by voters in the 2020 election, wolf restoration in western Colorado must begin by the end of 2023, whereas Parks and Wildlife faces no legal requirement to bring back wolverines to the state.
The administration of Gov. Jared Polis has expressed interest in the idea, however, which prompted Parks and Wildlife to dust off a previous plan for how wolverine reintroduction could be accomplished. That plan was produced after a stakeholder process was undertaken in 2010, but the reintroduction effort never went forward.
Parks and Wildlife acting director Heather Dugan provided an update on the renewed look at wolverine restoration to the agency’s commission last week. A technical glitch during that portion of the meeting prevented livestreaming and recording of her update, but agency spokesperson Travis Duncan provides notes from the update in an email to The Daily Sentinel.
According to the update, Parks and Wildlife has worked with a contractor to revise and update the draft wolverine restoration plan drafted by agency staff in 2010, and the contractor recently delivered the revised draft.
“Staff are evaluating this draft as capacity allows — many of the same staff that are involved with wolves would also be directly involved with wolverines. Wolves are the primary focus right now,” the update forwarded by Duncan states.
Parks and Wildlife also is evaluating what a stakeholder outreach plan will look like to consider wolverine restoration. The agency says that outreach won’t likely be as extensive as the outreach that has occurred in the case of wolf restoration, but there will be an effort to solicit input from stakeholders and the public. Both a stakeholder advisory group and a technical working group recently wrapped up work to come up with recommendations related to wolf reintroduction, which agency staff is now considering as it prepares a draft restoration plan to present to the commission.
The wolverine update as emailed by Duncan also noted that in May, “a court decision restored the status of wolverine to proposed threatened status while the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service reconsiders their decision to not list the species.”
The wolverine is the largest member of the weasel family, about as big as a medium-size dog, according to Parks and Wildlife’s website. It lives in the high forests and tundra of the Rocky Mountains and generally feeds on smaller prey such as rodents and reptiles, along with carrion, but sometimes will take down larger animals.
While wolverines disappeared from Colorado about a century ago, they occasionally have wandered into the state within the last decade.
Only a few hundred are thought to remain in the Lower 48 states. In 2013, the Fish and Wildlife Service proposed listing the wolverine for protection as a threatened species in the contiguous United States.
But it withdrew that proposal a year later. In 2016 a federal judge vacated that withdrawal and ordered the agency to further consider the animal’s status, and in 2020 it again withdrew its proposal to list the wolverine.
Conservationists sued, and the Fish and Wildlife Service under the Biden administration offered to re-evaluate its 2020 decision within 18 months, without having that decision vacated. In May U.S. District Court Judge Donald Molloy in Montana ordered that the 2020 decision be vacated while the agency makes its new listing determination. According to conservation groups, his ruling means the wolverine has regained its status as a candidate species for protection under the Endangered Species Act and will receive additional Endangered Species Act protections while the Fish and Wildlife Service reconsiders its 2020 decision.
If the wolverine ends up being federally listed as a protected species, Colorado could pursue reintroduction of the animal within the state with reduced protections through designation of an experimental, non-essential population by the Fish and Wildlife Service as allowed under an Endangered Species Act provision. Colorado is currently pursuing that same route in the case of wolf reintroduction.
Earlier this year, Utah wildlife officials trapped a wolverine, fitted it with a GPS collar and relocated it into the mountains after it attacked 18 sheep in far-northern Utah, killing some of them. But wolverine attacks on livestock in North America are reportedly rare, and that likely would be far less of a concern should they be reintroduced in Colorado than is the case when it comes to wolf reintroduction.