The National Park Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife are evaluating what facilities they might be able to start reopening as part of a broader easing of pandemic-related restrictions in Colorado and other states.
But a family of owls now nesting at a closed campsite at Highline Lake State Park should have no fear. Wildlife officials have got the family’s back.
With state parks open but state park campgrounds closed, the campground at Highline has seen everything recently from the nesting owls to lots of visiting wild turkeys.
“When we reopen the campgrounds at Highline, we’ll have to be cognizant about the owl’s nest. It has a couple baby owls in it,” said Parks and Wildlife spokesman Randy Hampton.
He said the department would be sure to give the owls their space, even if that means keeping the campsite with the nest closed.
“We’re not going to try to put people on top of it,” he said.
Locally, Colorado National Monument has remained open through the pandemic, as have Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park and the adjacent Curecanti National Recreation Area. But facilities such as campgrounds and visitor centers have remained closed at those sites. The monument’s picnic areas also are closed, which in the case of the Devils Kitchen picnic grounds also means the closure of a popular trail head parking area, and the Cold Shivers Point overlook area is closed.
Black Canyon has closures including the South Rim Drive beyond the visitor center, and trails and climbing routes in the Inner Canyon. Curecanti’s closures include the prohibition of boating in its reservoirs, including the highly popular boating spot of Blue Mesa Reservoir.
Park Service and parks and wildlife representatives indicated that discussions are ongoing and announcements could come this week involving the reopening for some facilities.
The Park Service says on the websites of its individual locations that based on guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, it is increasing access and services in a phased approach.
Sandy Snell-Dobert, spokeswoman for the Black Canyon and Curecanti sites, said she’s only speculating, but the Park Service may look at opening some of the outdoor spaces first.
“By far the most phone calls, emails we’re getting, responses on social media, are about opening the reservoirs to boating,” she said.
Colorado National Monument spokeswoman Arlene Jackson said conversations are happening there about what types of virus-related mitigations might be put in place to allow for opening of facilities.
In the meantime, she said use of trails in the monument isn’t as heavy as it had been several weeks ago when COVID-19 restrictions on the public first were taking effect. But she continues to recommend that people be prepared to go to another trail to hike if the first trail head parking lot they go to is full.
Hampton said that in considering when to open its campgrounds, Parks and Wildlife is consulting with entities such as health officials, counties, and federal partners.
“When all the lights go green, we’ll be ready (to open them) but we want to make sure we’re doing this in an intelligent way,” he said.
Meanwhile, public-health and government officials in the Moab, Utah, area in recent days reached out to media in western Colorado to remind lovers of Utah’s red-rock country that national parks in southeast Utah remain closed, as do campgrounds and dispersed camping on other public lands in Grand County. Lodging such as hotels and private campgrounds are now open at a limited capacity, and day use of federal lands in the county continues to be allowed. But the use of face coverings is being requested in public indoor spaces and wherever social-distancing can’t be maintained outdoors.
Grand County and the Southeast Utah Health Department are trying to manage a phased reopening of lodging in a way that controls the amount of tourism.
Those visits can strain the small local hospital, and law enforcement and search-and-rescue personnel, and force them to deplete limited supplies of personal protective equipment.