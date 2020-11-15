Because of a new state law that went into effect this year, a parolee who removes an electronic monitoring device without authorization cannot be charged with felony escape.
Instead, a three-judge panel of the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled that the new law requires that defendant to face a charge of unauthorized absence, a misdemeanor.
The new law, known as the Prison Population Reduction and Management Act, was approved by the Colorado Legislature during this year’s session as part of a larger plan to free up space in crowded jails and prisons across the state so that they can be reserved for offenders deemed too dangerous to be released.
The appellate court, in a precedent-setting case, ruled that the new law can apply retroactively in some cases.
The case centers around Jesse Gregory, who had been charged with felony escape by the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office after he allegedly removed the device while still on parole without permission to do so. District Judge Richard Gurley rejected that charge because of the new law, remanding the case to county court.
Gregory had been placed on parole before the new law went into effect, but allegedly removed it afterward.
“It makes a significant difference whether a defendant is charged with felony escape or the new crime of unauthorized absence, even more so in this case because, together with the escape count, the prosecution charged Gregory with habitual criminal sentencing enhancers and sought a forty-eight-year sentence,” Judge Lino S. Lipinsky wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Ted C. Tow and Anthony Navarro.
“Thus, for Gregory, retroactive application of the unauthorized absence provision of the Prison Reduction Act means the difference between a prison sentence of forty-eight years and a maximum jail sentence of six months,” the judge wrote. “We agree with the district court that the unauthorized absence provision applies retroactively to cases being prosecuted as of the effective date of the new statute, and thus applies to Gregory.”
Prior to the change in the law, a person on parole was considered to be in custody or confinement, and wearing an electronic monitoring device was a way of controlling that defendant’s release from prison.
The new law removed that “custody or confinement” definition from the felony escape law.
District Attorney Dan Rubinstein, whose office prosecuted the case, said it’s too early to tell if he will appeal the decision, adding that he’s talking to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office and prosecutors elsewhere in the state.
“While we disagree with the decision, and certainly take seriously people who abscond from community corrections and parole, the Legislature has spoken on their lack of concern about people absconding from those programs,” Rubinstein said. “This decision affects prosecution statewide, and will have precedential impacts on retroactivity of future legislation. For that reason, we are getting input from others before deciding whether to seek (an appeal).”