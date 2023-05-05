A Garfield County man convicted for sexually assaulting a child saw one of his convictions tossed out, but it isn’t expected to change his overall sentence.

Sergio Aquiles-Castillo, 58, was convicted in 2017 in Garfield County District Court for sexually assaulting a child by one in a position of trust when she was as young as six or seven. For that, he was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison.