A Garfield County man convicted for sexually assaulting a child saw one of his convictions tossed out, but it isn’t expected to change his overall sentence.
Sergio Aquiles-Castillo, 58, was convicted in 2017 in Garfield County District Court for sexually assaulting a child by one in a position of trust when she was as young as six or seven. For that, he was sentenced to 12 years to life in prison.
He also was convicted on one count of sexual assault as a pattern of abuse, but a three-judge panel unanimously agreed to toss out that conviction.
The court said that second conviction was only a sentence enhancer, and should be vacated.
Still, it said the first charge stands and the sentence enhancer attached to it still applies.
“We agree that the court erred by entering two convictions and sentences, but we otherwise conclude that any errors identified by Aquiles-Castillo do not warrant reversal,” Judge Elizabeth Harris wrote in the opinion, which was joined by Judges Matthew Grove and W. Eric Kuhn.
“The evidence underlying the jury’s verdicts established that Aquiles-Castillo sexually assaulted (the child) on two occasions after she had fallen asleep — once in California, when she was about six or seven years old, and once in Colorado, when she was 11,” Harris added.
Aquiles-Castillo’s court-appointed appellate attorney tried to argue that Garfield County District Judge John Neiley erred by admitting evidence of prior uncharged misconduct, allowing “victim impact” testimony, admitting certain expert testimony and prosecutorial misconduct during opening statements and closing arguments.
The appeals court rejected all those arguments.
Currently, Aquiles-Castillo is serving his time at the Arkansas Valley Correctional Facility.