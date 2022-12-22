The Orchard Mesa Pool will stay open for the foreseeable future after representatives from the three organizations that fund the pool have come to a tentative agreement.
The pool is run by the city of Grand Junction, which operates the pool; Mesa County Valley School District 51, which owns the pool building; and Mesa County, for funding for maintenance.
Reading a statement on behalf of the three parties, Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout said negotiators reached an agreement to work to continue the operations of pool, and are working to specify exact roles and periods of time those roles will be in effect.
Stout, School Board President Andrea Haitz and County Commissioner Janet Rowland have been meeting to discuss the future of the pool and reporting back to their respective governing bodies.
The city and school district had previously been on the verge of shutting the 40-year-pool down in a dispute over funding deferred maintenance.
This was the second time the parties had seemingly been about to close the pool, after an effort in early 2020 was stopped following an outcry by pool users.
A large contingent of pool users was on hand Wednesday to advocate for the pool. Some favored keeping the pool open, even considering city council’s push to build a recreation center in Matchett Park, an issue which is set to be sent to voters in the April 2023 municipal election.
“I’m totally in favor of keeping it even if and when we get a rec center,” Orchard Mesa resident Renee Fugere said.
Marianne Taigman, one of the leaders of the movement to keep the pool open, said it’s not about pointing fingers at any of the current financial partners. Rather, she said, it’s about working together to keep an important community asset operating.
“The underserved community members have very few year-round recreational opportunities in our area,” Taigman said.
Resident Noah Bradshaw said he was excited by Stout’s announcement and will be glad to see what kind of agreement the three parties come up with.
“We’re here because we want this pool to continue to save lives, and to change them,” resident Carissa Fisher said.
Council Member Dennis Simpson said he would like the pool to stay open, and he considers funding maintenance/improvements a more important need than some other things in the city’s 2023 budget.
The pool, which is currently closed because of a boiler issue, is still in need of deferred maintenance in order to continue operations. A 2019 estimate put the cost of that maintenance at $2.4 million.
“This can has been kicked down the road for 40 years, and it’s enough,” resident Nick Allan said.