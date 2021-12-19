Attorneys for the state, Mesa County and Clerk Tina Peters jointly asked the court last week to dismiss some of their counterclaims against each other.
When the Colorado Attorney General’s Office initially filed a lawsuit on behalf of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office to temporarily remove Peters and her deputy, Belinda Knisley, from overseeing the 2021 election, attorneys for the clerk also filed counterclaims against Secretary of State Jena Griswold.
That claim tried to argue that Griswold’s office did not have the legal authority to remove Peters and Knisley from their positions.
In response to that claim, the attorney general’s office said Peters’ counterclaim should be dismissed because that claim had no validity. The office also argued that it should be dismissed because the claim was filed with the wrong court.
Under Colorado law, lawsuits against statewide officials must be filed in Denver District Court, but the claim was filed in Mesa County.
“In any event, even if (Peters’) first counterclaim had merit at some point, it is now moot,” the AG’s motion reads. “The court’s order has clearly and unambiguously ‘prohibited Peters and Knisley from performing as the designated election official for Mesa County.’ There is no further relief the court can grant on this counterclaim that would have any practical effect between the parties.”
Last month, Mesa County District Judge Valerie Robison ruled that, because of ongoing state and federal investigations into Peters and Knisley for possible breaches of election security protocols, the two should temporarily be barred from conducting the fall election. That ruling later was upheld by the Colorado Supreme Court.
In a separate filing, Peters’ attorney, former Secretary of State Scott Gessler, also asked Robison to dismiss all counterclaims between the clerk and the county, and Peters’ first counterclaim against Griswold, but offered no reason as to why.
One of the remaining claims alleges that an 83-page report commissioned by Peters shows that Griswold’s office destroyed election records during a routine “trusted build” upgrade of election machine software, something her office has repeatedly said never happened.
“A review of the definition of ‘election records’ shows that nothing meeting that definition was destroyed as part of the trusted build,” the state’s motion reads. “There is not a single allegation in the counterclaims of anything in the ‘report’ attached to the counterclaims showing that any such record was destroyed during the trusted build, or that any record similar in kind to those listed in the statute was destroyed.”
The motion says that Peters’ so-called report acknowledges that some deletion of computer files are expected in a computer upgrade, but the files in question are simple log files — “computer-generated files that show certain activities within a system” — and not actually election records.
The motion also says that it isn’t the duty of the Secretary of State’s Office to preserve election records, but that of county clerks, who are required to maintain such files for up to two years.
“Even if respondents’ theory that these log files were ‘election records’ that could not be destroyed was correct — and it definitively is not — Peters was the one responsible for preserving them,” the state’s motion reads. “Although the court need not address the merits of Peters’ counterclaim at this stage, it is worth noting just how illogical it is.”
The motions also ask Robison that if she doesn’t dismiss the counterclaims, that they be transferred to Denver District Court, where such claims are supposed to be heard.