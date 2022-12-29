After releasing a statement last week saying the Orchard Mesa Pool will stay open for a “defined period of time,” the three organizations tasked with managing the facility plan to stop operating the pool after that period of time, which has not as of yet been defined.
The pool is run in partnership between Mesa County Valley School District 51, which owns the pool building and land, and Mesa County and the city of Grand Junction.
The 40-year-old pool, one of two public indoor swimming facilities in Mesa County, is currently closed because of a boiler issue.
This fall, the city announced negotiations around $2.4 million in deferred maintenance for the pool had stalled, and the pool would be ceasing operations at some point in the future.
Since then, the three parties had reported amicable negotiations, seemingly looking at keeping the pool open.
Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout read a statement at City Council’s Dec. 21 meeting, which read:
“The City of Grand Junction, Mesa County, and School District 51 provided an update at the publicly noticed meeting of the Board of Mesa County Commissioners this morning (“Orchard Mesa Pool Discussion” at 10:30 a.m.). Since no members of the media were present to report on the public meeting, we are providing the following statement regarding negotiations between the three entities regarding the Orchard Mesa Pool.
“Negotiators on behalf of the three entities reached an initial agreement on November 28 to work collaboratively and amicably to resolve the issue of continued operations of the pool, and that any statements issued thenceforth would be jointly authored. We are currently in negotiations to define the roles and responsibilities of each party in an effort to keep the pool open under certain terms for a defined period of time. We will provide further updates as those negotiations advance and as our respective entities consider options for moving forward.”
Some residents who spoke during public comment at the Dec. 21 meeting thought the statement meant the parties were working toward keeping the Orchard Mesa Pool open in perpetuity, but emails about the formulation of the statement indicate that wasn’t the case.
“Do you guys have a timeline for when you expect to finalize a date for closure with a cap on repairs? I think it would be good to share that, if you have a goal date for finalizing the agreement,” County Commissioner Janet Rowland wrote in an email to Stout and School Board President Andrea Haitz during the formulation of the statement.
“We’re hopeful the phrase “defined period of time” conveys that it is not going to be in kept open perpetuity, but we could consider using something like “limited period of time” or another synonym that better expresses that this has a conclusion,” Stout wrote in response.
Stout noted she preferred a more broad statement because the situation could still change.
Rowland raised concerns about the transparency of the statement.
“And I’m wondering if we should make it more clear that the pool will be closed? It’s worded that it will remain open... and then adds under certain circumstances for a defined period of time. I could see how some would see that as the decision is to keep it open, rather than to close it at a future date to be determined,” Rowland wrote.
When residents spoke at the City Council meeting and thanked the parties for keeping the pool open, they weren’t corrected.
“I’m quite excited for the new announcement that we’re trying to keep that pool up and going, and I look forward to seeing what the council and the other two entities have to propose coming forward,” resident Noah Bradshaw, a former pool employee, said at the time.
“Thank you to all three parties for working to make sure this pool stays open, like my friend Noah, I’m very very excited to hear that that is what all three entities are trying to do, so thank you,” resident Carissa Fisher, a former Orchard Mesa Pool lifeguard, echoed. “That’s all that we want, in all of this.”
Reached for comment Wednesday, Fisher said she had felt good leaving last Wednesday’s meeting, especially after Council Member Dennis Simpson acknowledged the city does have the money to keep the pool open.
But she said she has been disappointed with the lack of communication from the city’s end.
“If the city has documentation why the pool shouldn’t be open, cool, send it to us,” Fisher said.
Given the background of Stout’s statement last week, Fisher said it’s “really disappointing,” and the continued lack of clarity in the situation has been frustrating.
“It’s hard to speak to anyone’s intention, and you never want to assume anyone’s intention, but it’s clear that information isn’t being released in a transparent fashion,” Fisher said.
Reached for comment Wednesday, Stout said the conversation around the pool continues to evolve, but what’s being negotiated now is the defined period of time the city of Grand Junction will operate the pool for.
“I don’t see the city of Grand Junction operating the pool indefinitely,” Stout said.
It appears keeping the pool open in perpetuity was not the preferred option for any of the three governments, despite an effort from pool users to keep it open.
“Basically, at this point, the information I’ve received from both the county and the city, and obviously from the school district’s standpoint, is that nobody wants to own or operate the pool,” Haitz said Wednesday. “If none of those things seem to work out, then the pool will definitely close at some point.”
Haitz said she’s hopeful another entity, perhaps a citizen group, could step forward to run the pool.
“We’re sending out a request for proposal, an RFP,” Haitz said. “If there’s another entity or if the citizen initiative does the recreational district tax, I know I’ve spoken with people from the community that if they want to try to get something on the spring ballot, if people would be open for a tax to work on the pool.”
“The district has started putting that request for proposal together and we’re going to see if there’s somebody out there that might want to take on the pool and do something with it,” Haitz said.
Stout said she believes there are entities in the area other than the city of Grand Junction capable of running the pool.
“It’s just frustrating the city isn’t willing to put forth a small amount of money, and they’re just going to close it,” Fisher said.
Staff Writer Nathan Deal contributed to this report.