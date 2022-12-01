The three organizations in charge of managing the Orchard Mesa Pool say they have come to a tentative agreement regarding the pool’s future, which could be announced in the coming weeks.
Those organizations — Mesa County, the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County Valley School District 51 — have been at an impasse over the future of the 40-year-old pool building and the funding of deferred maintenance.
The pool building and land is owned by the school district, and the facility is managed by the city, which splits maintenance costs with the county. The city had been seeking to fund $2.4 million in deferred maintenance of the pool among the three entities while finding additional improvements on its own and taking over ownership of the facility.
Mesa County pledged $800,000 to fund the maintenance costs and relieve itself of obligation to the pool in the future. The school district said it couldn’t justify spending $800,000 on the pool and instead offered the city a plot of land in north Grand Junction and the pool building and land.
The city turned down that offer and informed the school district it would cease operation of the pool at an unknown date in the future.
Elected officials from the school board and City Council declined to say what the announcement might be.
“It’s just going to be all the entities, their decision on the pool,” School Board President Andrea Haitz said. “All three entities, their decision on what needs to be done.”
After a meeting Monday involving Grand Junction Mayor Anna Stout, City Manager Greg Caton, School Board President Andrea Haitz, Superintendent Brian Hill, County Commissioner Janet Rowland and County Administrator Pete Baier, a decision appears to have been reached.
“We were able to kind of come to an initial understanding,” Haitz said, noting that there is still work to be done.
Stout described the meeting as “amicable” and said that although she couldn’t say what exactly happened in the meeting, the negotiators will now return to their respective boards to update them on the decision to make sure everyone is on the same page, after which a joint statement will be issued.
Stout said City Council and the county commissioners are planning executive sessions on the matter later this month.
Haitz said some of the parties were elected or came to their jobs after the previous pool situation and were not aware of all the context surrounding the issue.
An attempt to close the pool in 2020 was abandoned after pool users came out in force at public meetings.
The pool was previously managed by a three-member board consisting of a representative from each of the organizations.
That board no longer operates, according to city officials, although the meeting Monday with one representative from each of the governing bodies, which was not a noticed public meeting, seems to have resulted in a consensus.
Haitz said she thought the parties probably should have gotten together sooner.