110922-OM Pool 3-CPT
Buy Now

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

The Orchard Mesa Pool may close in the first or second quarter of 2023. It receives an average of 108 visits per day and is the only public indoor pool in Grand Junction.

 Christopher Tomlinson

The three organizations in charge of managing the Orchard Mesa Pool say they have come to a tentative agreement regarding the pool’s future, which could be announced in the coming weeks.

Those organizations — Mesa County, the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County Valley School District 51 — have been at an impasse over the future of the 40-year-old pool building and the funding of deferred maintenance.