This weekend, rank-and-file members of the Republican and Democratic parties will gather for the 2020 caucuses.
While many think the state parties did away with the caucus process, that was only true for presidential candidates.
Those other caucuses are to decide delegates for their local and state assemblies to chose candidates in down-ticket races, from county commissioners to U.S. senators.
While the Mesa County Republican Party rarely has problems attracting participants, its Democratic Party counterpart struggles with it every year.
“Everybody’s always trying to get people to them, both parties, but changing it from a weekday night to a Saturday afternoon might help,” said Scott Beilfuss, vice chairman of the Mesa County Democratic Party. “We’re also hoping consolidating locations might help, too. Certainly, the stalwarts will be there.”
Those delegates depend on precinct-by-precinct vote for various offices, and would move on to represent those candidates in county, congressional district and state assemblies. Candidates must have at least 15% of the vote to advance to the county assemblies.
Candidates who aren’t trying to get onto the June primary ballot through the petition process — they have that option — must get at least 15% of the vote at their local assemblies to advance to the state conventions, where they need at least 30% of the delegates to qualify them for the primary ballot.
Anyone who is already registered in the two primary parties can attend and vote in Saturday’s caucuses, but they must have lived in a precinct for at least 22 days, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office. The only exception to that rule are voters who just turned 18 or have just become naturalized citizens.
Unlike the primary elections, unaffiliated voters cannot participate in the Republican or Democratic caucuses.