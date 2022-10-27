040922-Grand Mesa fire-CPT
Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

A prescribed fire burns on the west side of Grand Mesa in April. The fire was part of a burn conducted by the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit in coordination with the Town of Palisade to burn up to 410 acres.

 Christopher Tomlinson

An infusion of new federal funding has prompted the U.S. Forest Service and partners to begin planning for major fuel-reduction projects on Grand Mesa, to better protect watersheds and communities.

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests’ Grand Valley Ranger District has joined with Mesa and Delta counties and the Colorado State Forest Service to create the Grand Mesa Watershed Resiliency Partnership. The Forest Service describes it as a landscape-scale effort to reduce the potential for catastrophic wildfire in critical watersheds on and adjacent to the Grand Mesa.