At a super-young age, when most kids are still getting used to walking, with no particular destination in mind when it came to where their legs and lives might take them, Amber Koski already knew where she wanted to go with her life.
“When I was 4 years old, I decided I was going to be an archaeologist, and not just any archaeologist, I was very specific. I was going to study the paleoecology of the Colorado Plateau,” Koski, the Bureau of Land Management’s new manager of the McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante national conservation areas, recounted with a laugh.
“And so at the age of 4, I kind of just started down this path of studying natural landscapes and studying history and studying people’s relationship with their lands over time.
“It’s really a passion that drove me into serving in the Bureau of Land Management because I do believe that what we do is service for others.”
Koski, who’s from Salt Lake City, has had a government career that included a stint for the U.S. Forest Service in Monticello, Utah, working in an area she described as an “archaeology dreamland” now known as Bears Ears National Monument. She later served as a full-time lead archaeologist for the BLM working out of Price, Utah. Her area of responsibility there included archaeologically rich areas including the San Rafael Swell and Nine Mile Canyon.
While those proved to be rewarding opportunities for an archaeologist, Koski said her real passion is public lands and their stewardship, and she began getting more involved in resource management and taking on leadership roles. Koski served as assistant field manager for resources for the BLM in Price, then worked in the same capacity in Vernal.
She then became planning and environmental coordinator for BLM Utah in its Green River District in Vernal. She was responsible for coordinating six resource management plan amendments that spanned three field offices and two BLM districts for lands designated under the 2019 John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act. The planning areas included the Jurassic National Monument, John Wesley Powell National Conservation Area, McCoy Flats Mountain Bike Trail System, San Rafael Swell Recreation Area and 63 miles of Wild and Scenic River segments and 17 new wilderness areas.
Greg Wolfgang, manager of the BLM’s Grand Junction Field Office and Koski’s new supervisor, is impressed by the work that Koski has done in Utah and said he was excited that she applied for the local job.
He said she’s “very energetic,” and good at understanding the importance of working with and maintaining relationships with partners. With the BLM’s limited budget, working with partners is important to getting things done, he said.
“She really shines in that area,” he said.
Koski said that when it comes to Grand Junction, “the community partnership, it moved me, to see how engaged the local communities are, the friends group (Colorado Canyons Association, which works in support of the local national conservation areas), the government, the BLM all working together.”
Koski said that as a “recovering archaeologist” she finds the local resources to be outstanding.
“The Old Spanish Trail is there, tons of pre-history, tons of history. And Grand Junction has just been an amazing community that my family and I were wanting to be a part of.”
Koski and her husband Justin have two children. She said her own parents played a role in her developing her interest in the outdoors, as naturalists and lovers of outdoor activities, and she grew up hiking and fishing and spending a lot of time outside with her family.
Koski got her bachelor’s degree at Boise State University in anthropology with an emphasis in archaeology, and later earned a master’s degree in environmental policy and management. She started her federal career as a range aide in Idaho with the Forest Service in 2002, and started to do seasonal work in archaeology.
While in southern Utah she worked with federal agents in curating archaeological collections that had been stolen from public lands in the Four Corners area, which sparked a major investigation.
Koski then worked at the BLM state office in Utah in permitting, helping museums establish themselves and comply with federal standards. Her work in Price followed, with its oversight of areas like the San Rafael Swell and Nine Mile Canyon.
She called the San Rafael Swell “epic” in terms of its archaeological sites and resources.
“We’re fortunate because people are discovering those areas but they’re still so rural and hard to get to that there’s a lot of intact prehistory, if that makes sense,” Koski said.
Nine Mile Canyon is known as “the longest rock art gallery in the world,” Koski said.
She said it has the densest concentration of Fremont-culture pictographs and petroglyphs in the country. Some of Koski’s work involved education, and as an employee with an agency that has a multiple-use mission, some work involved discussions with oil and gas developers on how to minimize impacts of their projects in the area.
Koski also worked to inventory, document and stabilize archaeological resources.
Among Koski’s memorable moments in archaeology was working to excavate a Ute winnowing basket that had been found outside of Price and reported to the BLM, and collecting a Fremont pot/vessel that also had been reported.
“We don’t find a lot of intact Fremont ceramics so that was a really neat discovery,” she said.
Koski enjoyed involving the public in archaeology projects, including having tribal youth help in excavation work.
“Something I really try to do as a public lands steward is reach out to our indigenous people and our local community members. It’s important to work with people and teach them, for me anyways, about their public lands, whether it be archaeology or dinosaurs or geology or multiple-use, and how we process energy. I think there’s value in it,” Koski said.
Chris Herrman, executive director of Colorado Canyons Association, said he thinks Koski’s background working on things such as public education and resource management plans will be helpful and compatible when it comes to her new job.
“One of the things that she talks a lot about is the value of community engagement and community partnerships, and of course that is music to my ears,” he said.
Koski, who replaced Collin Ewing, who left the area for a BLM job in California last summer, said she has been focusing on getting to know the community.
She also has enjoyed getting out to hike in both McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante, and said the Trail Through Time hike featuring dinosaur fossils at Rabbit Valley was particularly fun for her kids. Beyond hiking, Koski enjoys outdoor pursuits such as birding, geology, cross-country skiing and flyfishing.
She has been struck by how passionate people are locally about public lands that she also recognizes to be special.
“It’s unique to have such a thing right in your back yard, to have that conservation area in your back yard. To get up and be able to ride your horse or walk your dog or ride your bike (there) is just I think a neat recreational opportunity.”