Check presentation

NATHAN DEAL/The Daily Sentinel

A $100,000 check from the Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund was presented to School District 51 on Monday morning outside Central High School, where the late Pat Bishop taught for decades. The money will go toward high school extracurricular activities. From left are: District 51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen, Western Colorado Community Foundation Program Associate Jody Valente, Fruita Monument High School Assistant Principal Maria Deuel, Western Colorado Community Foundation President Anne Wenzel, Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden, Central Assistant Principal Tracy Arledge, R-5 High School Principal Nick Steinmetz and District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill.

 NATHAN DEAL/The Daily Sentinel

For decades, Pat Bishop served as a teacher at Central High School, leaving an indelible impact on generations of students.

On Monday, in the outdoor classroom behind the school where she taught for so long, her legacy — and that of her husband, former senior state representative and senator, and Colorado Mesa University Trustee Tillie Bishop — was honored in a ceremony celebrating their ongoing contributions to Mesa County Valley School District 51, contributions that are continuing even after their deaths.