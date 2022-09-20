A $100,000 check from the Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund was presented to School District 51 on Monday morning outside Central High School, where the late Pat Bishop taught for decades. The money will go toward high school extracurricular activities. From left are: District 51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen, Western Colorado Community Foundation Program Associate Jody Valente, Fruita Monument High School Assistant Principal Maria Deuel, Western Colorado Community Foundation President Anne Wenzel, Central High School Principal Lanc Sellden, Central Assistant Principal Tracy Arledge, R-5 High School Principal Nick Steinmetz and District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill.
For decades, Pat Bishop served as a teacher at Central High School, leaving an indelible impact on generations of students.
On Monday, in the outdoor classroom behind the school where she taught for so long, her legacy — and that of her husband, former senior state representative and senator, and Colorado Mesa University Trustee Tillie Bishop — was honored in a ceremony celebrating their ongoing contributions to Mesa County Valley School District 51, contributions that are continuing even after their deaths.
District 51 was presented a $100,000 check by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, with the money donated by the Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund.
The money will be distributed to Central, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument, Palisade and R-5 high schools to support each school’s extracurricular activities.
“Anyone who’s had a child in extracurricular activities knows it isn’t cheap,” said School District 51 Superintendent Brian Hill. “It takes resources to provide these opportunities for our students. Those resources come from district funds, families paying fees and, sometimes, our community resources as well.
“In D51, our Strategic Plan has a focus on having engaged and supportive community partners. It’s one of the three focus areas we have. It’s important because we know how important partnerships are because we can’t do this alone.
“I want to thank Pat and Tillie Bishop for this generous donation for our D51 students. I want to thank them for always investing in the future of our kiddos and I want to thank them for being engaged and supportive community partners in the past and into the future through this legacy gift.”
Earlier this year, the Western Colorado Community Foundation established the Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund to implement donations from the Bishop estate toward initiatives they wanted to financially support after the end of their lives.
Tillie died at 86 years old in 2019 and Pat died last August at 92.
However, their contributions to schools in the Grand Valley will continue for at least the next two decades.
“Our Community Foundation works with all different types of donors in our community who want to set up a lasting gift, a permanent endowment fund or a long-term fund, and they give us assets while they’re alive or at end of life,” said Anne Wenzel, Western Colorado Community Foundation president and chief executive officer.
“We work with them to document what we call their charitable legacies intentions, and when the gift comes, we have everything ready to go to implement and fulfill what they wanted to do to help the community.
“We’ve received some cash up-front and we’ve received a revenue-producing asset, so the income will go on and on.
“We’re not sure how long, but we’re committed to provide resources to these high school extracurricular programs for at least 20 years; for as long as the assets last.”
This check presentation kicked off the second of the Pat and Tillie Bishop Legacy Fund’s two major donation initiatives.
The first was a sizable donation from the Bishop estate to help account for lost tuition income at CMU and Western Colorado Community College as a result of the Learn for Less Affordability Initiative lowering the tuition cost for WCCC’s career, technical and vocational programs by 40%.
CMU trustees approved the initiative in May, with Gov. Jared Polis and CMU President John Marshall hosting a press conference to celebrate the occasion as well as the Bishops’ ongoing generosity.
As a teacher at Central and the founder of the Grand Valley’s first Future Business Leaders of America Club, Pat understood the significance of extracurricular activities for students, compelling her to direct the other portion of their legacy fund to support and bolster those activities.
“It’s going to make such a significant difference to so many students across School District 51,” said D51 Foundation Executive Director Angela Christensen.
“Hundreds of them — and over the years, thousands of them — will be able to participate in extracurriculars when that might not have been a possibility before. We’re so appreciative of this very generous donation from Pat and Tillie Bishop.”