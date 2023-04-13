Mesa County Undersheriff Matt Kingleft, and Sheriff Todd Rowell present the Citizen Award to Paul Beeler on Wednesday. Beeler helped a family that was involved in a rollover vehicle accident in September 2022.
Scott Crabtree
When Paul Beeler stood barefoot, cradling and consoling an injured child as other family members were treated by paramedics, an award was the last thing on his mind.
Regardless, Beeler was given the Citizen Award by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday for helping a family injured in a rollover crash near mile marker 135 on Highway 141 on Sept. 3, 2022.
Beeler said he received a letter from the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office roughly a week before the ceremony notifying him that he was to be recognized, though Beeler jokingly said he worried it was “a warrant for my arrest.”
The award is given to “any citizen who, through personal initiative and effort, saves or attempts to save another person who is in danger of death or serious bodily injury,” according to the sheriff’s office.
While at home on the evening of Sept. 3, Beeler’s mother told him that a car had crashed and rolled down nearly 200 feet down a nearby hillside.
Beeler spotted the vehicle with a pair of binoculars and decided to help. He told his mother to call 911 as he grabbed water and first aid supplies and hurried to the scene of the accident.
Beeler helped get each of the four people in the crash up the hillside and into his car.
He remembers arriving on scene and “hearing a little girl crying below.” Beeler even gave his own shoes to one of the victims whose feet were too injured to walk barefoot.
By the time first responders arrived on scene, Beeler had gotten each member of the accident up the hill. He stayed with one of the young children who “refused to be handed off to anyone else other than Paul, who happily held and comforted the child while standing barefoot on the highway,” the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office said.
The Sheriff’s Office described Beeler’s actions as “beyond heroic” and added that “his immediate response… prevented further injury by not having to wait for first responders to retrieve them, as well as enabling faster access to medical aid.”
Despite an “intense scene” that required ambulance transportation to the hospital for some of the victims and even an emergency helicopter flight for one of them, which landed in front of his house, Beeler is thankful that everyone is OK.
He said he was worried that one man involved in the accident had a punctured lung, and wasn’t sure if one of the children involved had suffered “brain damage,” though said that everyone was ultimately OK.
“It’s nice to be recognized, it’s much better than being arrested,” Beeler joked. “It feels good to be recognized of course, I don’t think anybody doesn’t want to be recognized, but again that’s not what its done for. I’m just happy to be able to help.”
Beeler rejected labeling what he did as “heroic” and insisted that he was doing what anyone else would have done.
“I wouldn’t call it heroism,” Beeler said. “It was just an act of caring for others. Anybody would’ve done something similar in my situation. It does feel nice to be recognized though.
“I think there’s great people everyday that do great things, and who probably don’t get recognition, but as a community its good to remind each other that we’re here for one another,” he said.