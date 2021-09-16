Paul Pitton has resigned from the Mesa County Valley School District Board, and the board is now looking for his replacement.
Board member Doug Levinson said he appreciated Pitton and his commitment over six years to serving the district.
“He’s a good person and he worked really hard on behalf of the district,” Levinson said.
Pitton, who served as board vice president, said in an email to the board he was resigning as of Sept. 1, citing the toll the position has taken on him in his personal life.
“This has weighed heavily on me for the last six months,” Pitton said.
Pitton referenced the recent politicization of issues before the board before thanking several current and former D51 staffers.
“I wish you all the best with your future endeavours and pray for wisdom in your interactions with the public in the future meetings,” Pitton wrote. “Politics have crept in and have no place in the public school system. I will most definitely support the efforts to get a new GJHS.”
Pitton was originally elected to the board in 2015, and was mistakenly certified as a District B candidate despite living in District D.
The Colorado Supreme Court upheld his election in a 2016 decision.
The remaining members of the board voted 4-0 Tuesday to declare a vacancy in District B and open the application process for those wishing to fill his seat.
Interested parties can submit a letter of interest, resume and questionnaire to the district before 4 p.m. Sept. 28.
According to state statute, the board has 60 days from declaring a vacancy to appoint someone to the seat. District B is the southwestern portion of D51.
An email to Pitton seeking comment Wednesday was not returned.
Also Tuesday, the board approved a change to its public comment policy placing a time limit on public comments.
According to the policy, speakers have three minutes each for public comment, and the total time of public comment should not exceed one hour.
The cap can be removed at the board’s discretion, according to the policy.
Several members of the public spoke out against restricting public comment at the meeting.